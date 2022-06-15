2021 marked the 10th anniversary of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR). For those unfamiliar with the annual event, DGR brings vintage and modern-classic riding gentlefolk together on one day of the year to raise funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health support.

As was the case with most moto-related events and rallies during the pandemic, COVID-19 health restriction greatly hampered DGR’s gathering and fundraising capabilities in 2020 and 2021. Despite those hurdles, the organization reported that more than 65,000 riders in 913 cities and 116 countries participated in the 2021 installment. That brought DGR’s 10-year total to 340,000 global participants and $31.5M in raised funds.

With the 2022 edition returning to a pre-pandemic platform, riders came out in droves, helping DGR set a new fundraising record. Over 93,000 riders in 802 cities throughout 104 countries attended the festivities, bringing in nearly $6M for cancer research and mental health programs all the while.

“Our community returned with vigor this year with the top 3 global fundraisers raising more than any previous year, which we have been proud to reward with the support of our global partner, Triumph Motorcycles,” revealed DGR Founder Mark Hawwa.

U.S. and Canadian enthusiasts alone (totaling 14,233 riders) raised nearly $2.5 million. That stellar turnout and fundraising total represented a 47 percent increase over DGR 2021. The 2022 proceeds bring the organization’s overall total to more than $37M collected by over 400,000 riders from 114 countries.

Long-time DGR partner Triumph Motorcycles also partnered with Gibson Guitars to award a Triumph Bonneville T120 Gibson and customized 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue to top fundraising participants in 2022. There’s no doubt that the latest Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was an utter success, but it seems like the two parties have even more in store for 2023.

“It is such an honor to be supporting the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and contribute towards this year’s incredible result, supporting prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. Next year will mark Triumph’s 10th anniversary as DGR main sponsor and we are working on something incredibly special to celebrate that milestone,” Triumph Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud teased.