The 2023 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is fast approaching in May, and although it might be hard to believe, it’s also the 10th anniversary of Triumph’s partnership with DGR for this event. Every year from 2014 forward, Triumph’s global reach has helped to spread awareness of the DGR event and its mission, gaining global traction, and gathering over 90,000 riders in over 800 cities worldwide together to raise money for men’s prostate and mental health. To date, the DGR has raised over $37 million for these causes—certainly no mean feat.

How do you celebrate a 10th anniversary of a partnership like that? We’d guess that there’s probably an extremely dapper cake in there somewhere, but you need something bigger as well. Luckily, Triumph came up with just the thing: the Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition.

Only 250 will be made and sold worldwide. Naturally, they’ll be individually numbered and come with certificates of authenticity signed by both Triumph CEO Nick Bloor and DGR founder Mark Hawwa. The very first bike off the line, bike 001, will be awarded to the highest 2023 DGR fundraiser as this year’s top prize.

What sets the DGR Limited Edition apart from other 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black bikes? Style, of course. The DGR edition gets an exclusive paint scheme, done in a monochrome metallic Phantom Black and Crystal White two-tone color combo. This bike, as they say, is dressing dapper right from the paint shop. It also comes with hand-painted gold pinstriped accents to really set it off, as well as a custom DGR 2023 logo done in gold script. The saddle on the DGR Limited Edition is a brown, stitched, bench seat unit, complete with a pillion strap to give it that extra vintage-look flare.

"If anyone had said 10 years ago that we’d be celebrating a decade of partnership with Triumph Motorcycles, I would have laughed. That first year of signing with Triumph has always been a highlight for me. It felt exciting, and that excitement still carries on every year,” DGR founder Mark Hawwa said in a statement.

“Triumph has become like a family to me and to The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. They are passionate about getting classic styled bikes out for a ride and using the machines we love to make a positive impact for our cause. That excitement and passion has now been brought together in a product that speaks to our journey together. We are beyond proud to release the Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition motorcycle, to celebrate what we have achieved together, and to continue doing more of what we love,” he added.

“We are delighted to be celebrating the 10th-year anniversary of our unique relationship with the DGR, which is an incredibly important partnership for Triumph and the thousands of Triumph DGR fans across the world. From the beginning it was clear that the DGR and Triumph was a perfect fit, with a shared passion for motorcycles, style and riding for the people you love, something that is much more than sponsorship,” added Triumph chief commercial officer Paul Stroud.

“Everyone involved over the last decade of the DGR, from the Triumph and DGR teams, to our dealers, the army of DGR organizers and ride hosts, and the legions of riders who passionately support this wonderful event and cause should be justifiably proud of the impact their efforts have had. With the launch of the new DGR edition of our Bonneville T120 Black our ambition is to mark this wonderful occasion with something truly special, that for me epitomizes the spirit of the DGR and delivers a new way to delight riders and celebrate this incredible cause,” he concluded.