Triumph is all about premium motorcycles, and its models over the course of its existence have proven this. From its heritage models like the Bonneville, Thruxton, and Scrambler, to its razor sharp Speed and Street Triple, and the powerful Rocket 3, Triumph’s bikes have always been linked to the affluent two-wheeled lifestyle. That said, a new trend is emerging, with premium brands penetrating the more affordable price bracket with new models.

For example, Harley-Davidson made headlines by partnering with Hero MotoCorp in India to introduce the X440, while BMW's collaboration with TVS for the G 310 series has been a notable success story. Similarly, KTM and Husqvarna have joined forces with Bajaj to produce the 390 and 401 models. Triumph, not wanting to be left behind, teamed up with Bajaj as well, giving birth to the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. These two motorcycles created quite a buzz upon their unveiling in June 2023. Before their arrival, Triumph's most accessible offering was the Trident 660.

Not long after its global launch, the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X started making their way to other markets. India was one of the first in Asia to get the bikes – not surprising as they’re assembled there. Now, the bikes have been launched in the Philippines, at a price tag that undercuts the competition. The Philippines, 400cc models really hit the sweet spot, as there’s a regulation in the Philippines that prohibits motorcycles with engines smaller than 400cc to enter the freeway. That said, the two new Triumphs are big enough to access the expressways, yet small enough to commute through the crowded city with ease.

The pricing for the Triumph Speed 400 in the Philippines comes in at P299,000, which translates to approximately $5,260 USD. Meanwhile, the Scrambler 400X is priced at P339,000, or roughly $5,953 USD. It's interesting to note that in the United States, these bikes are offered at a slightly lower price point, with the Speed 400 at $4,995 USD and the Scrambler 400X at $5,595 USD. This variance in pricing between markets reflects the influence of local factors, including taxes, import duties, and distribution costs, which can impact the final cost of these motorcycles to consumers.

In terms of performance, both the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X share a common heart: a 398cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. This engine configuration produces a respectable 39 horsepower and 28 pound-feet of torque. It's a configuration that strikes a balance, offering approachable power for beginners while still providing enough punch to deliver a thrilling ride for intermediate and seasoned riders.