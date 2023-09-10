Today, Peugeot Motocycles Philippines marked another milestone in its life in the country. The French brand, under the Motostrada group, held a small gathering to commemorate the release of its first-ever batch of XP400 adventure scooters in the market to its excited customers.

The French brand’s newest player in the adventure-scooter category, the XP400 was launched last year (EICMA 2022), and the model is clearly made to go just about anywhere with its high ground clearance, and its 400cc single-cylinder engine that makes a decent 36.7 horsepower. All-in-all, the XP400 may likely be the perfect two-wheeled companion whether it’s tackling city and provincial streets, mountain twisties, or trails. Rolling on a 17-inch front wheel and a 15-inch rear wheel, the scooter is more than tall enough for most light trails, and it also features suspension with 140 millimeters of travel in the front. Twin discs handled stopping duties, and both calipers are governed by a dual-channel ABS system as standard.

The setup seems perfect for riders in Southeast Asian markets, the Philippines especially, and it’s one of the models in the category that’ll offer the most access and accessibility to new and experienced riders in the Asian nation. If you didn’t know the 400cc rule in the Philippines limits motorcycle access to expressways, but the XP400 is over that limit with its 400cc thumper, making it a big deal for Peugeot Motocycles in the country.

As for the specifics of the event, Motostrada, the distributor of the French brand in the Philippine market, stated that the first batch of 30 units have arrived, but are all spoken for. The group also stated that there is currently a waiting list for prospective customers to sign up for, and the estimated time of arrival for the second batch of scooters will likely be in December 2023 given the transit time from France.

The new owners who attended the event left the backs of their new adventure scooters to bring them back to their garages waiting for an opportunity to ride out.

Peugeot Motocycles Philippines is happy to take more orders, and they’ve also gone on record to state that the initial batch of XP400s in the Philippines also marks the first batch of bikes released in the ASEAN region to customers. The release also marks the first few activated units outside of Europe as well.