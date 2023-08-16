Scooters are a great option for traveling urban areas in Asian countries like Japan because of their light weight, agility, affordability, and practicality. A large number of people in Japan have access to these two-wheelers thanks in large part to the country's licensing system. Scooters offer a more inclusive mode of mobility than bigger, more powerful motorcycles, which call for a specific license.

Exclusively introduced to the Japanese market, Peugeot, a French specialist in scooters and motorbikes, has unveiled the latest model, the Tweet 200 GT. Despite its name, this scooter has no connection to the social media platform Twitter; instead, it is entirely dedicated to providing uncomplicated and convenient mobility solutions. Setting itself apart from conventional scooters, the Tweet 200 GT boasts enhanced versatility attributed to its larger 16-inch wheels. In Japan, it carries a retail price of 423,500 Yen, amounting to about $2,910 USD.

The flat floor of the scooter adds to its utility by allowing the rider to carry bags between their legs. Furthermore, the scooter has ample under-seat storage and a rear luggage rack as a standard feature. All of these features add to the scooter's rugged and practical design, which caters to individuals looking for a dependable and adaptable form of transportation.

The new Peugeot Tweet 200 GT features an air-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 170cc. The economical engine is capable of delivering a maximum output of 12 horsepower at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.8 pound-feet at 6,000rpm. Its fuel injection system enhances efficiency, while the 5.5-liter fuel tank ensures ample range. This configuration provides responsive acceleration and adaptable performance for urban and suburban riding scenarios.

For steady power delivery, the scooter has a continuously variable transmission (CVT), as is the case with most scooters of this type. Meanwhile, its braking system consists of a single disc for both the front and rear wheels, while its suspension hardware features a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear. Both the front and back wheels use 110/70-16 tires, which contribute to stability, traction, and a lightweight feel.

Sources: Peugeot Motocycles - Japan, Autoby.Jp

