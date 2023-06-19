There's no denying that electric motorcycles are the future of two-wheeled mobility. With rapid growth in Europe and Asia, electric two-wheelers are foreseen to become more popular in the coming years. Indeed, nearly all manufacturers big and small are developing new EV platforms, the latest of which is French motorcycle brand Peugeot Motocycles.

We've talked about Peugeot Motocycles quite a bit in recent years. The historic French marque seems to be undergoing a resurgence, rolling out new models left and right, in multiple markets. Indeed, thanks to funding from German company Mutares, the French brand has been given a second lease on life. That being said, with electric motorbikes apparently the next big thing, it's no surprise that Peugeot wants in on the action, too.

In an article by Le Repaire Des Motards, Sébastien Mas, President of Peugeot Motorcycles explained, "The main driver of our collaboration lies in the DAB brand promise: to deliver thrills on two wheels to the bold. This powerful commitment has led us to recognize the need to venture into the electrical field, relying on our strong heritage of 125 years of know-how. In addition, the essence of both brands is rooted in production in France. We are very proud to manufacture our premium ranges locally, to preserve our expertise and to contribute to the growth of French industry."

Instead of developing a new EV platform from the ground up, Peugeot has decided to invest in another company to carry out its EV-focused endeavors. Said company is fellow French firm DAB motors. Founded in 2019, the Biarritz-based company started out building custom motorcycles. In 2021, it entered the EV space with its Concept-E, an electric motorbike with minimalist, sporty design akin to that of a supermoto. It was designed as a 125cc-equivalent in terms of performance.

On paper, a machine like the DAB Concept-E is a perfect fit for what Peugeot wants to achieve in the future. Peugeot, being the established company that it is, undoubtedly has the expertise when it comes to sales, distribution, and mass-production. Meanwhile, DAB has the technological know-how to make impressive, premium electric motorcycles. That being said, you can probably see where this is going – the partnership could very well result in the commercialization of the Concept-E, or some other equivalent electric two-wheeler.

On the DAB Motors side fo the equation, company founder and CEO Simon Dabadie stated in the same report, "I am delighted to be associated with a historic manufacturer such as Peugeot Motocycles. This strategic collaboration will allow DAB Motors to take a new step. With the support of Peugeot Motocycles, DAB Motors will soon mass-produce its electric motorcycles and deliver them worldwide."

Now, whether DAB will retain its branding, or be absorbed into Peugeot as a whole, remains to be seen. What we do know, is that DAB is set to put up its production line in Peugeot's large factory in Mandeure, France. The end-goal is to have an electric motorcycle that's affordable, practical, and 100-percent made in France. Peugeot now holds a majority share in DAB Motors, so expect to hear quite a lot more about this partnership in the future.