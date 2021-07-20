Dab Motors Unveils Concept-E Electric Naked Bike

French motorcycle manufacturer DAB Motors has been in the two-wheeler game for quite some time now. Employing a skilled team of designers, engineers, and craftsmen, DAB Motors takes pride in the top notch quality of its products. With a repertoire of some really good-looking custom creations, there’s no denying that style is on the top of the list when it comes to a DAB creation.

Given the rise in popularity of electric motorcycles all across the world, DAB Motors has shared its vision for the future of electric personal mobility with the Concept-E electric motorcycle. The company’s first foray into the world of electric power, the Concept-E embodies the company’s vision for the future, as well as serves as the company’s first step into premium electric motorcycles.

At first glance, it’s clear to see that the Concept-E is one clean machine. You see, DAB Motors has gone to great lengths to keep the bike as clean and elegant as possible. In order to do this, the company has designed the frame and swingarm in such a way that the bike’s wiring can be housed inside them, away from sight. This results in a completely seamless mechanical masterpiece that looks absolutely stunning from all angles.

Styling aside, the DAB Concept-E is a particularly feature-rich machine. Equipped with a 10kW electric motor and a 51.8V lithium-ion battery pack, the Concept-E produces as much power as a 125cc gasoline-powered motorbike. This makes it an extremely approachable machine for both newbie and veteran riders alike. Apart from the engine, DAB Motors has incorporated tons of premium features to the bike.

For instance, it gets lightweight carbon fiber body panels and a full carbon fiber swingarm, as well as bespoke Öhlins suspension components designed specifically for the Concept-E. Additionally, it makes use of Beringer CNC aluminum brakes which provide maximum stopping power.

Lastly, a Gates belt drive equipped with aluminum machined pulleys maximize throttle response while minimizing noise. DAB Motors has yet to announce the official pricing for the Concept-E, let alone an actual-production ready model. That said, the Concept-E becoming a reality is definitely something we can look forward to in the future, especially when it comes to stylish, sporty looking electric motorcycles.