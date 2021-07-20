TVS Motor, one of India’s leading motorcycle and scooter manufacturers has recently announced that it will be venturing heavily into the electric vehicle sphere, particularly in electric motorcycles and scooters. In fact, the company has pledge a whopping Rs 1,000 crore, or the equivalent of around $133 million USD towards the development and production of EVs.

TVS has some lofty plans in mind when it comes to churning out new electric motorcycles. For starters, it expects to launch no less than six new electric scooters and motorcycles within the next two years. The company will also be setting up a separate vertical to handle all things electric, and even has ambitions of expanding not just all across India, but into the international market, as well. After all, the demand for lightweight and affordable electric two-wheelers is expected to keep going up, as more and more countries set targets for emission-free transport in the near future.

As expected, TVS isn’t venturing into the performance-oriented electric motorcycle scene just yet. Its upcoming models are expected to fall within the 5 to 25 kW output range, which translates to horsepower figures within the ballpark of 7 to 30 horsepower. So perhaps, we could soon be seeing commuter focused scooters geared towards practical urban mobility, as well as maybe a standard-style motorcycle similar to what Husqvarna is working on with the E-Pilen.

At present, TVS has only the iQube electric scooter as its fully electric two-wheeler currently available in the market. The company has enjoyed relative success with this lightweight commuter thanks to its practicality, features, and affordable price tag. To add to this, TVS is expected to launch a new, sporty electric scooter based on the Creon Concept in the fourth quarter of 2022.