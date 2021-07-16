In July, 2021, the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) published a study recording the number of public electric vehicle charging stations in the European Union. Italy ranked fourth among EU nations, recording 13,073 charge points throughout the country.

Now, it seems like the Italian population is ready to put those stations to good use, as the Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle and Motorcycle Accessories) reports a boom in electric two-wheeler sales during the first six months of 2021.

Spanning motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds, the two-wheel electric market experienced 84.5-percent growth in 2020 alone. That sudden growth hasn’t decelerated in 2021 either, with the segment achieving 54.7-percent further growth between January and June, 2021.

Electric Market 2021 2020 % on 2020 % on 2019 Mopeds 2,042 2,137 -4.4 +30.9 Scooters 2,746 1,681 +63.4 +317.3 Motorcycles 332 121 +174.3 +751.2 Quadricycles 1,288 218 +490.8 +277.7

Motorcycles made the largest improvement during that time, recording 332 units sold versus 171 vehicles sold during the same period last year. That’s a 174.3-percent boost in sales. Scooters followed up with 63.4-percent growth while mopeds lost 4.4-percent thus far in 2021. Compared to the 2019 data, the numbers are even more impressive, with mopeds listing a 30.9-percent increase, scooters recording a 317.3-percent spike, and motorcycles enjoying a 751.2 lift.

While the traditional two-wheel categories witnessed steady growth over the past two years, the emergence of electric quadricycles certainly helped the category. In the first half of 2020, Italians only purchased 218 quadricycles. Over that same period in 2021, dealerships moved 1,288 units, resulting in a 490.8-percent increase.

ANCMA also projects that the EU’s eco-bonus incentives will drive more folks to electric two-wheelers in the future. With €150M allocated to the program until 2026, the association estimates that €11M has been tapped in 2021, leaving €17M for the rest of the year. If Italians continue purchasing electric two-wheelers at this pace, they just might have to install more public charging stations to power them all.