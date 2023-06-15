The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE continues to roll out in markets around the globe. So far, it’s generally been seen as a welcome breath of fresh air in the Suzuki lineup. Together with the GSX8S—with which it shares an engine—both Suzuki die-hards and general motorcycle fans have largely been pleased with this direction in the house of Hamamatsu’s development.

Of course, it’s also helpful to offer potential customers as wide a range of options as possible to suit their different riding desires. That’s presumably why Suzuki France rolled out its new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Rally Edition in June 2023, complete with a handful of key upgrades for off-road riding (or at least looking the part).

While the V-Strom 800DE Rally Edition does benefit from a splash of color in the form of a new graphics kit and tank pad combination, the changes are far more in the realm of protection and usability than merely sticking to aesthetics. What’s involved? For a start, there’s a nice black engine guard to encourage more carefree off-road exploration.

Gallery: 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Rally Edition - France

5 Photos

Since potentially hairy situations don’t only come at your bike from the sides when you’re riding off-road, there’s also an aluminum bash plate included. This adds a layer of protection from the underside, and although there are certainly aftermarket versions of both protective elements available, it’s nice to see Suzuki offer a factory-equipped set as an available option.

Last but certainly not least, the V-Strom 800DE Rally Edition also gets a pair of Bridgestone AX41 tires with nice, chunky blocks. According to Bridgestone, these tires recently underwent a redesign of their block shape, which the tiremaker says “takes into account block deformation on the front tire to reduce irregular wear occurring at the edge of the block. This leads to a significant improvement in durability over current models.”

So far, only Suzuki France has announced the V-Strom 800DE Rally Edition as an available variant of this bike in that market. It’s not clear at this point if any other global Suzuki regions have plans to offer a Rally Edition (or something like it) in the future. As and when we learn of any others that become available, we’ll of course be sure to let you know.

Suzuki France’s suggested MSRP for the V-Strom 800DE Rally Edition is €12,798, or about $13,932 as of June 15, 2023. For riders who have already purchased a base V-Strom 800 DE and wish to outfit it with the Rally Pack, Suzuki France will also offer this as an option at a suggested price of €1,299 (or about $1,414) excluding installation.