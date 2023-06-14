Suzuki has frequently been criticized for resting on its laurels when it came to innovation. Indeed, the brand has been using more than decade-old technology in a lot of its models. Even today, bikes like the GSX-S1000 still use a modernized version of the 2005 GSX-R1000 engine. Models like the SV650 have been following pretty much the same formula since they debuted before the turn of the millennium.

That being said, Suzuki has recently dazzled the world with the launch of its middleweight lineup. It seems as though it was building up some steam for several years, as with the GSX-8S and V-Strom 800DE, Suzuki seems to have reinvented itself. In the U.S. and European markets, the GSX-8S has proven itself as a formidable player in the middleweight naked bike segment. Meanwhile, the V-Strom hopes to bring its A-game to the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700.

Speaking of the new V-Strom, the bike is expected to make its way to India, as it was recently spotted testing in India. Indeed, multiple sources from the region state that the new off-road capable middleweight adventure bike is slated to hit the market in October, 2023. On top of that, Suzuki dealerships have already reportedly stopped taking delivery of the V-Strom 650XT, yet another model that’s built atop a decades-old platform.

Although Suzuki dealerships in India have yet to open bookings for the new model, it’s clear that there’s a market for adventure-tourers of this caliber in the Asian country. For instance, models like the BMW F 850 GS and Triumph Tiger 900 Rally are popular among affluent off-road and adventure aficionados. Best of all, the Suzuki is expected to be assembled in India, which will surely lower taxes, translating to a more affordable retail price.

On the performance side of the equation, the V-Strom 800DE is powered by a brand-new 776cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. This engine pumps out an impressive 83 horsepower and 53 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual gearbox. As for tech features, Suzuki has thrown in a bunch of modern-day amenities like a bidirectional quick shifter, traction control, and multiple riding modes. The bike also gets a full-color TFT display, providing a breadth of information for the rider.

As for the bike’s underpinnings, it now rolls on a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, as against its predecessor’s 19-17 setup. Furthermore, the bike gets Showa suspension front and rear, equipped with a full suite of adjustability adding to its overall off-road acumen. The bike provides a confidence-inspiring ground clearance of 220 millimeters, and a rather tall seat height of 855 millimeters.