When Suzuki introduced the GSX-8S and V-Strom 800DE at EICMA 2022, fans of middleweight sport nakeds and adventure bikes had something new to get excited about. Powered by Suzuki’s new 776cc parallel-twin engine with 270-degree crankshaft, the possibilities for both bikes are intriguing. As a company that sells its bikes worldwide, of course, pricing and availability vary by region—so as new bikes roll out, some of us have to wait to find out the details until it’s our turn.

On January 12, 2023, Suzuki Motor USA officially announced its pricing and availability information for both bikes in the American market. If all things go according to plan, adventure riders will be the first to get their hands on Suzuki’s highly anticipated new middleweights. Both the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE and the DE Adventure are expected to hit showrooms in May, 2023.

MSRP for the V-Strom 800DE will start at $11,349, while the V-Strom 800DE Adventure will run a new owner $12,999. The V-Strom 800DE Adventure includes a set of 37-liter aluminum side cases, which are all blacked out and come with a quick release mechanism. It also comes with a ruggedized accessory bar, as well as an aluminum skid pan. Naturally, Suzuki also offers additional accessories for both versions of the V-Strom 800DE, should riders want to kit their new bikes out further.

Gallery: 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S

13 Photos

If it’s the 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S that you’re most excited about, that new middleweight naked is scheduled to roll into Suzuki showrooms across America sometime in June, 2023. MSRP will be $8,849, which places it about $1,000 more than a shiny new SV650, and about $650 more than one of its closest competitors, the 2023 Yamaha MT-07.

Are you excited about the GSX-8S and/or the V-Strom 800DE? Are you looking forward to getting your hands on either or both of these bikes? We’ll definitely be interested to see what they’re like in the future, as well as how each of them looks in person. Photos are one thing, but as we’ve all probably witnessed by now, bikes have a way of looking a bit different when you’re able to touch them, rather than simply see flat images on a screen (or in print).