The Suzuki V-Strom lineup has been a popular platform for the past 20 years. There are if, and, or buts about it. According to the manufacturer, the V-Strom family has moved over 440,000 units since 2002. As the name suggests, Suzuki’s V-twin engines have been a big part of that success.

However, trends within the adventure-touring category have shifted over the last few years, and Suzuki is getting with the times by revealing the 2023 V-Strom 800DE and 800DE Adventure at EICMA 2023. Joining the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700, Aprilia Tuareg 660, and KTM 790 Adventure, the latest V-Strom member forgoes its namesake V-twin powerplant in favor of a parallel-twin unit.

That move is no concession, though. The all-new liquid-cooled, DOHC, 779cc mill’s 270-degree crank optimizes torque, but Suzuki’s proprietary Cross Balancer system quells vibes for enhanced highway capabilities. Suzuki North America doesn’t disclose the middleweight adventurer’s output, but German media outlet Motorrad reports that the European model musters 84.3 horsepower (at 8,500 rpm) and 78 Nm (57.7 lb-ft) of torque (at 6,800 rpm).

A sturdy steel backbone frame houses the punchy powerplant and the House of Hamamatsu also equips the V-Strom 800DE lineup with a removable steel subframe to suit aggressive off-road riding. The fully-adjustable Showa USD front end and 21-inch front wheel follow the same tack, maximizing the ADV’s obstacle-clearing prospects.

Out back, a fully-adjustable, link-type Showa monoshock connects the steel frame to an aluminum swingarm, supplying both comfort and support for road and trail riders. A 17-inch rear wheel, Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tires, and a Nissin braking system complete the chassis, which yields 8.7 inches of travel (at both ends) and 8.75 inches of ground clearance when it's all said and done.

Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System accommodates off-road explorations as well. The exclusive Gravel traction control mode fine-tunes the throttle to handle loose terrain while two-level ABS enables riders to slide the rear wheel on the brakes. A full-color TFT display, three-setting ride modes, bi-directional quickshifter, and low-rpm assist fill out the electronic suite.

Those planning to chase the horizon will likely spring for the V-Strom 800DE Adventure variant with its black aluminum 37-liter side cases, skid plate, and crash protection. On the other hand, customers can always take to Suzuki’s extensive accessories catalog to fully outfit their new ADV.

The base model will come in a Champion Yellow No. 2 and Glass Matte Mechanical Gray colorways while the Adventure trim touts an exclusive Glass Sparkle Black livery. Suzuki hasn’t announced the lineup’s MSRP at this point, but we anticipate the V-Strom 800DE’s price tag to slot nicely between the V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1050DE models.