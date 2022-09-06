Suzuki updated its flagship V-Strom adventure bike as recently as 2020. We spent considerable time aboard the DR Big-inspired V-Storm 1050 XT that year, and the ADV performed admirably in all but one condition—off-road. That all that in 2023, though, with the arrival of the V-Strom 1050DE.

To improve the platform’s dirt-going pedigree, Suzuki made key changes to the adventurer’s chassis. The spoke-style 17-inch rear and 21-inch front wheels now equip the V-Strom to tackle tough obstacles and the Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tires help the full-size adventure bike adapt to various terrains. Suzuki pairs those new shoes with longer legs, yielding additional ground clearance and suspension travel (fore and aft) thanks to the revised KYB 34mm USD fork and link-type rear shock.

The firm also reinforces those efforts with a re-engineered swingarm that adds extra length and torsional rigidity. Altogether, the chassis upgrades increase both the rake angle and wheelbase for maximum stability on the trail.

Gallery: 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Lineup

13 Photos

Durability permeates the rest of the DE's standard equipment as well. The engine accessory bar, aluminum bash plate, and enduro-inspired three-piece front fender protect critical components from on- and off-road debris. Similarly, the rider sits atop a stronger subframe, stands on broad steel footpegs, and steers with wider, thicker handlebars. A trail-oriented windscreen optimizes visibility in the saddle or on the pegs, while a new full-color, five-inch TFT display and a USB accessory slot lavish the cockpit.

For those planning extended journeys, the V-Strom 1050DE Adventure sweetens the pot with 37-liter aluminum side cases and LED fog lamps. Suzuki offers the Adventure trim in Champion Yellow No. 2/Metallic Matte Sword Silver, while the bagless DE comes in Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White.

Maintaining its touring roots, the standard V-Strom 1050 rounds out the lineup with road-biased equipment. All three variants tout a center stand for trail- and road-side repairs, but the base model V-Strom retains its cast wheelset (19-inch front and 17-inch rear) and a touring-friendly, height-adjustable windscreen. A plastic under-engine cover guards the 1,037cc V-twin against damage while the Metallic Reflective Blue / Metallic Matte Black No. 2 livery communicates the V-Strom's all-business nature.

Suzuki has yet to release pricing and availability, but we will keep an eye on the matter for the next few months.