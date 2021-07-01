Here in the U.S., July 4 is synonymous with grilled meats, star-spangled outfits, and a whole lot of explosives. While it’s a grand time for us Yanks, it’s just another day around the globe—unless you’re a V-Strom owner in Italy. This year, Suzuki Italia will hold the first-ever V-Strom Day on July 4, 2021. While we’re enjoying burgers and Buds, Italian V-Strom fans will also celebrate their independence with a group ride through the country’s Piedmont region.

Embarking from Suzuki Italia’s Turin-adjacent headquarters in Robassomero, the 150-kilometer route will take participants to the Sestriere ski resort near the French border. Before the caravan reaches its final destination, V-Strommers will explore the lakes of Avigliana and the communes of Pillar Perosa and Fenestrelle. While knobby tires aren’t required the journey will also include short off-road excursions at Pian dell'Alpe (6 km) and Valle Argentera (12 km).

To manage the multiple groups of riders, Suzuki will limit attendance to 50 bikes. However, all V-Strom models and years are welcomed, including 250, 650, 1000, and 1050 XT variants. While Suzuki caps attendance at 50 riders, participants can also bring along a passenger. Event organizers will split the riders into groups of 10 to provide better guidance and a more personal experience.

The day’s program will include two refreshment/coffee breaks and a light lunch. Those attending will receive a commemorative t-shirt, bag, bracelet, and stickers as well. Suzuki will also provide Injury insurance and a certificate of attendance. Unfortunately, sign-ups closed on June 28, 2021, but V-Strom owners lucky enough to snag a spot will pay €70 ($83 USD) in registration fees and €30 ($35) for passengers.

Yes, July 4 may be about barbecues, fireworks, and the red, white, and blue, but if we can take anything from Italy's Suzuki fans, it’s not a bad day for a ride either.