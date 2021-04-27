Aprilia held its 2021 All Stars event at Misano on April 25, 2021. While it was definitely a much smaller affair due to the current pandemic restrictions, the moto manufacturer from Noale still gathered some of its best and brightest in one place to celebrate. Honoring what, you ask? Why, Aprilia’s great bikes and racing pedigree, of course!

Current Aprilia Racing Team Gresini MotoGP members Aleix Espargaró and Lorenzo Savadori welcomed the likes of Max Biaggi, Loris Capirossi, Andrea Iannone, Alex Gramigni, and Manuel Poggiali out to play at the track on Aprilia’s 2021 lineup. Since it’s also the first Aprilia All Stars event held in Fausto Gresini’s absence after his death earlier in 2021, all in attendance had a special moment of remembrance for the two-time world champion and team manager.

Throughout the day, the assembled Aprilia All Stars may not have had large crowds in attendance, but they did have some fun Aprilia machines to test on track. The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 Factory were of course in attendance, but the RS 660 was also there and ready to party. Since the company always wants to nurture up-and-coming young racing talent, racers from the new Aprilia RS 660 Trophy were also in attendance. This series welcomes young riders starting from the age of 15.

Max Biaggi took to the track on his RSV4 X. Andrea Iannone also rode one of those, as well as a race-prepped RS 660 Trophy. Loris Capirossi put a 2019 RS-GP through its paces, as did Alex Gramigni. Meanwhile, Manuel Poggiali took his turns around the historic Misano circuit on board an RSV4.

Aprilia is always a company to pay homage to its racing roots, though—and true to form, its two-strokes can never be forgotten. Aleix Espargaró hopped on an Aprilia 250 GP bike, and Max Biaggi even took out the same 250 upon which he won the 1996 World Championship. If that’s not poetry in motion to cap off this special event, we don’t know what is.