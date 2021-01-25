Aprilia’s rollout of its 660 family hasn’t exactly been a clandestine operation. Whether unveiling the RS 660 or Tuono 660, the House of Noale already put its cards on the table at EICMA 2019. In a similar fashion, Aprilia tester Tommaso Marcon revealed the RS 660 Trofeo race trim via social media post in October, 2020. With the words “coming soon...” plastered across the plastics, the pseudo-leak did what Aprilia has been doing best—fostering hype. Now, the Italian firm is officially introducing the track-only 660 along with a six-race championship held in its home country.

The one-make series will follow the 2021 CIV season and feature two distinct classes serving clubman and professional riders. The former option requires racers to rent Aprilia-owned Trofeos while the latter lets privateers purchase a 660 and take on maintenance costs. The six races will occur at four iconic Italian tracks including Mugello, Misano, Imola, and Vellalunga. With twins competition paving the way to racing’s upper echelons, the Trofeo series could be a natural stepping stone for young racers.

While the Trofeo keeps the RS 660 underpinnings and silhouette, Aprilia had to equip its middleweight phenom to be a racer. Gone are the headlights, license hanger, and Euro 5-compliant exhaust system. The tail section no longer offers passenger accommodations and the RS’s DRLs become nothing more than fairing graphics (and a brilliant branding tactic). The firm stays true to its Italian roots with Milan-based tire brand Pirelli and exhaust manufacturer SC-Project providing performance parts for the track-only model.

Out back, an Ohlins monoshock is an upgrade over the RS 660’s stock suspension while a brake level guard reinforces the Trofeo’s racing intentions. Aside from the visual changes, Aprilia hasn’t confirmed the Trofeo’s power figures or features. As a stripped-back race bike, we’ll have to wait and see if the RS and Tuono’s high-tech rider aids come along for the ride.

Of course, with 660 Factory trims on everyone’s minds, the Trofeo hints at the suspension upgrade such a model could receive. However, there’s no doubt that Aprilia will be the first to let us know if Factory variants of the RS 660 or Tuono 660 are in the works.