Aprilia Announces 2024 RS 660 Trofeo One-Make Racing Series

Throughout the years, Aprilia has always been about racing. Recent times have shown the Italian brand's dominance on the global stage, with its V4-powered machines proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the MotoGP. Meanwhile, at the grassroots level, the Aprilia RS 660 is proving to be quite a potent sportbike, so much so that the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo is set to continue in 2024.

The Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo has seen incredible talents emerge, thanks to relatively affordable costs, and aa machine that's adaptable and versatile, allowing riders to grow into the bike as their skills progress. Despite being housed in Italy, the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo has attracted riders from all over the world, including racers from Spain, South Africa, Australia, Israel, the UK, Chile, Colombia, the USA, Monaco, Slovenia, Romania and Belgium.

The 2024 season will maintain its current format, with BK Corse serving as the championship's technical partner, providing teams and riders with a well-established, high-performance, and exceptionally dependable motorcycle. To put this into perspective, during the Misano race, the RS 660 demonstrated lap times comparable to the more specialized and intricate Moto3 machines. The season will consist of six rounds, taking place within both the CIV and the Superbike World Championship, and some events will feature a two-heat format.

To add an extra layer of excitement, the RS 660 Trofeo is expanding its horizons internationally, as evident from this season's inclusion of a race during the World Superbike round at Misano. This development has captured the attention of both fans and industry experts. Meanwhile, the countdown is on to determine the 2023 champion, with the upcoming races at Mugello this weekend and at Imola on October 7-8 playing a pivotal role in deciding the title holder.

Like all one-make racing series, racers will be competing on a level playing field in the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo. All of them will be racing on Aprilia's middleweight sportbike, the RS 660, in factory settings. Performance-wise, the bikes are powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. It churns out 100 horsepower and 47 pound-feet of torque, making it a tractable yet potent engine.