Aprilia Tuono And RS125 Make Their Way To Italian Dealerships

Aprilia has been hard at work in revamping its entire model range. Last year, the Italian manufacturer shocked the world when it unveiled what some are considering the best middleweight sportbike in the world, the RS660. With its naked sibling, the Tuono 660, following shortly after, Aprilia had all of a sudden made itself more accessible by offering two solid bikes in the lucrative 650-class.

Striking while the iron was still hot, Aprilia updated the RSV4 and Tuono V4 earlier this year to sport a few engine updates and revisions to the chassis. With intermediate and advanced riders taken into consideration with their latest model updates, it was only in the beginner market wherein Aprilia had yet to update its bikes for the 2021 model year. At last, even first-time riders can now sport the latest and greatest from Aprilia, as the company has updated the RS125 and Tuono 125.

The two beginner-friendly, A1-compliant bikes have received a thorough refresh consisting of everything from the styling to the engine. For starters, the two bikes now get similarly styled headlights as that of the 2021 Tuono V4 and RSV4. The bodywork on both bikes is also slightly sharper and more aggressive—in line with Aprilia's design language for all of its new bikes. On the tech side, Aprilia has done away with the semi-digital instrument panel in favor for a fully digital LCD display. Although not a fancy full-color TFT unit, the new dash is definitely an upgrade, and elevates the overall look and feel of the two 125 Aprilias.

To top it all off, Aprilia has updated the heart of the Tuono and RS125 to conform to Euro 5 emission standards. The two bikes are fitted with a 124cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which is rated for 15 horsepower. The new Aprilia RS125 and Tuono 125 have already begun making their way to Aprilia dealerships across Italy. That said, it's only a matter of time until they start becoming available in other parts of Europe, as well.