Beginner-Friendly Lexmoto LXS 125 Launched

Perhaps one of the biggest frustrations our friends over in Europe face when it comes to starting out on two wheels is the strict license restriction system. First time riders aged 17 to 19 years are required to conform to the A1 license restriction, wherein they're only allowed to ride scooters or motorcycles with a maximum displacement of 125cc.

Now, this can be understandably frustrating, especially if you have the skills and budget to ride a more powerful machine. However, it is what it is, and you may even argue that starting out on a small bike could be a good way of honing one's skills on two wheels. That said, up until recently, most A1 learner bikes were rather lackluster, boring bikes, devoid of character and not even worthy of a second glance. These days, however, beginner bikes are a lot flashier, and first time riders are spoilt for choice. Bikes like the KTM RC 125, Yamaha YZF-R125, and the new Lexmoto LXS 125 can make first time riders look like experience road racers.

The latter of the three, Lexmoto, has in fact launched the new and improved LXS 125 in the U.K., and it certainly punches above its weight class in the looks department. It features thoroughly big bike dimensions, and even comes with a chunky 150 section rear tire. Although cranking out only 14 horsepower, Lexmoto has fitted the LXS 125 with dual disc brakes up front, to give off even more big bike energy.

On the feature front, the Chinese-made Lexmoto LXS 125 features a 125cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Mated to a six-speed manual transmission, it's capable of a top speed of around 65 miles per hour—enough to give first-timers an exciting ride, but not too much to get even the most hamfisted of learners into too much trouble. The LXS makes a fine addition to the crop of A1-compliant sportbikes available in the U.K. Priced at just £2,499, or the equivalent of $3,474 USD, the Lexmoto LXS 125 is nearly half the price of its competition.