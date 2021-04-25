Back in February, 2021, Keeway introduced its Euro 5-updated K-Light 125 cruiser to the U.K. and European markets. The brand, which is one of several in Chinese bike maker Qianjiang’s international portfolio, is known for making stylish and inexpensive learner bikes. Now that April, 2021 is here, Keeway introduced the 2021 Superlight 125, also with its Euro 5 update. Let’s take a look.

It’s powered by a 124cc, air-cooled single that makes a claimed 10.5 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 6.6 ft-lbs of torque at 7,500 rpm. You shift via a five-speed gearbox, ride on a 16-inch front wheel and a 15-inch rear wheel, and stop with disc brakes all around. Keeway has outfitted this bike with a combined braking system (CBS) as standard equipment.

Styling remains the same as it was in 2020, with that teardrop tank and classic cruiser silhouette. Keeway’s UK HQ lists two different versions available for 2021: the LTD E5, and the SE E5, with a £100 ($139) price difference between the two. The LTD E5 comes in your choice of matt black, matt grey, or matt red, while the SE E5 comes in a glossy black with leather saddlebags, a windscreen, and crash bars fitted as standard. If that’s your style, an extra £100 seems like an extremely reasonable price to pay for what you get.

Gallery: 2021 Keeway Superlight 125

15 Photos

What’s the pricing actually like? The 2021 Keeway Superlight 125 LTD E5 will run you £2,299, or about $3,190. Meanwhile, the SE E5 variant brings that price up to £2,399, or approximately $3,328. This information comes from Keeway’s UK page, and it’s unclear what colors and prices may be like elsewhere in Europe. Your best bet, if you’re interested in getting your hands on one of these new Euro 5 Superlight 125s, is to contact your local Keeway dealer to answer any questions you may have.