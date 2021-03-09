The small-capacity adventure bike market has become a battleground in the past few years. Whether it’s BMW’s long-running G 310 GS or segment newcomer KTM 390 Adventure, the sub-500cc ADV ranks are rife with competition. UK-based, Chinese-built bike brand Sinnis also jumped into the fray with its Terrain 380 in July, 2020. Now, the company is gearing up for a war on a small scale with the Terrain 125.

While the T125 is clearly a beginner bike, Sinnis didn’t want to limit riders to on-road expeditions. The liquid-cooled, 125cc single delivers a manageable 12.7 peak horsepower while 7.7 lb-ft of torque should provide just enough oomph to get out of a jam. The four-stroke engine achieves a top speed of 55 mph and the six-speed gearbox increases control across various landscapes and conditions.

Gallery: 2021 Sinnis Terrain 125

5 Photos

If T125 owners do encounter obstacles on the journey, they can take comfort in the fact that Sinnis equips the quarter-liter adventurer with full crash protection. Linked brakes, LED lighting, and a top box and panniers also come standard on the wee Terrain. With 66.5-liters of storage capacity, a 3.7-gallon gas tank, and a USB port for device charging, Sinnis ensures that budding explorers can take to the road right away.

Touting fuel-injection and a 30.7-inch seat height, the T125 should be pretty easy to live with as well. The small ADV rolls on 17-inch cast wheels with a monoshock at the rear and a USD front end. The 330-pound mass should be easy for most riders to manage and the 53.9 wheelbase should return nimble handling without sacrificing stability.

The 2021 model also receives an O-ring chain, dual-cable throttle, and an upgraded battery. All new additions should improve reliability and performance while maintaining an affordable price of £2895 ($4,022 USD). The Sinnis Terrain 125 will be available in dealers by April, just in time for a new batch of riders to hop aboard.