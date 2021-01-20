KTM 390 Adventure Gets Optional Spoked Wheels Upgrade

When KTM unveiled the highly anticipated 390 Adventure in the global market, they revolutionized the lightweight adventure bike segment. As we all know the KTM 390 Adventure is based on the same platform as the hotshot 390 Duke. Boasting a lightweight construction, a zippy engine, and top-shelf suspension components, the 390 Adventure is perhaps one of the most capable lightweight adventurers out of the box.

The KTM 390 Adventure is powered by the same 373cc single cylinder engine as that on the 390 Duke, albeit with a revised exhaust system and slightly beefier counter balancer. Rated at 44 horsepower, the powerful engine is further complemented by the bike's premium WP Apex suspension which features adjustability both front and rear. To add to this, the 390 Adventure is equipped with a slew of sophisticated rider aids such as cornering ABS, traction control, and even an optional quick shifter.

One thing that's missing from the 390 Adventure, but is found on its bigger sibling, the 790 Adventure, is a set of off-road capable spoked wheels. Granted, of course, the 390 Adventure isn't designed to be a full-fledged off-roader, and its robust alloy wheels will most likely withstand considerable punishment offroad. However, fitting a set of spoked wheels undoubtedly opens more possibilities for off-road adventure—the rugged aesthetics it affords the bike is a nifty plus, too. Luckily, KTM has finally released a set of spoked wheels designed specifically for the KTM 390 Adventure.

Now an option in the KTM Powerparts catalogue, the new spoked wheel upgrade is only available in Europe and Asia at the moment. I'm pretty sure, though, that it's only a matter of time before we get this upgrade in the U.S. market. Priced at 867 Euros, or the equivalent of $1,050, there's no denying that this is quite an expensive upgrade. To add to this, the spoked wheels aren't tubeless out of the box—so you either need to run tubes, or perform a tubeless conversion. Wheel size remains the same as stock, with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup.