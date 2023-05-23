Here’s a bike that needs no introduction, but this time around let’s shift our gaze away from the road and towards the birthplace of Suzuki’s legendary Hayabusa. Of course, things have changed since the bike was launched back in 1999 and not only has production technology progressed, but so has camera tech as well.

So here’s a modern look at the modern incarnation of the Hayabusa, brought to us by Kondor Cars, and ready for you to enjoy.

Before the Hayabusa can even try and touch 200 miles per hour, it all starts at Suzuki’s Hamamatsu Factory in Japan, otherwise known as the birthplace of the Suzuki GSX1300R.

Launched before the turn of the millennium in 1999, as the story went, Suzuki unveiled the GSX1300R Hayabusa, claiming the throne as the fastest production bike in the world with a top speed of 194 miles per hour. The Hayabusa faced some stiff competition back then while all Japanese manufacturers were all duking it out for the title of the “fastest production motorcycle in the world.” After dethroning the Honda Black Bird, and successfully defending the title from Kawasaki’s ZX-12R’s six-mile-per-hour-less-than-the-Hayabusa’s-top-speed before the year 2000 rolled over, the legend was cemented, and Suzuki held the crown for nine straight years until Kawasaki came back with a vengeance.

Now, Kawasaki’s Ninja ZX-14R continues to hold the record, now 11 years in the making, but the Hayabusa was a cultural hit back then and until now. The name became so widespread and in the minds of old and new enthusiasts alike that Suzuki decided to give it a remake for the 2021 model year.

Now, here’s a deep dive into Suzuki’s Hamamatsu plant, one of the very names that shook up the industry. It’s interesting to see how much has changed with motorcycle manufacturing. Computers are so much better, materials have gotten more advanced. Engines have gotten more powerful, and certainly, cameras are much clearer than before.