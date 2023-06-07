Peugeot Decks Out The Django 150 Touring Edition With Luggage Accessories

Peugeot may be more familiar to you as the French automaker with a variety of futuristic-looking crossovers and SUVs. However, there also exists a motorcycle manufacturer of the same name, albeit operating as a different entity. While still boasting French roots, Peugeot Motocycles (without the “r”), is owned primarily by German private equity firm Mutares.

The controlling stake of Peugeot had exchanged hands several times in the past, but now Mutares holds a 50-percent stake of the company. That said, the French marque has quite a number of new and exciting models in the pipeline, most of which are targeted to the European and Asian markets. We previously talked about the Django 150, a retro-style scooter that looks to give Vespa a run for its money. I even got the chance to see this scooter and take it for a spin, and needless to say, it makes for quite the stylish and capable urban runabout.

Over in Japan, meanwhile, Peugeot has released an ultra-limited version of the Django 150 dubbed the Touring Edition. As you’d expect, this charming retro-inspired scooter boasts a range of accessories designed to give it maximum touring capability. These consist of a large top case with enough room to store your stuff good for a couple days’ worth of adventure. There’s also a new passenger grab handle for two-up tours, and heavyweight handlebar ends for some added stability. In total, these accessories amount to about 88,500 Yen, or approximately $636 USD.

To further add to the appeal of this limited-edition model, Peugeot is making just 20 of these touring-oriented scooters. The Touring Package is exclusive only to the 150cc models, as well, and will be offered in two colorways consisting of Dragon Red and Ink Black. It retails for 462,000 Yen, or the equivalent of $3,317 USD.

It’s worth noting that the Django series of retro-style scooters is set to be updated in the upcoming model-year in the Japanese market. According to Japanese automotive publication Autoby, the upcoming Django model will come with the “EVO” suffix. Furthermore, the new Peugeot Django EVO will be offered in just 50cc and 125cc versions, further adding to the rarity of the Django 150 Touring Edition.