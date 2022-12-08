Peugeot Introduces Limited Django 125 And 150 Bordeaux Edition In Japan

Peugeot Motocycles has recently made a comeback in multiple markets around the world. The French company, which focuses mainly on scooters, has been marketing the Django scooter for some time now. Featuring a neo-retro design that differentiates itself from other retro-style scooters, the Django has become a favorite for stylish folks looking for a dependable commuter.

I had the privilege of trying out the newly released Django 150 not too long ago, and it’s clear that Peugeot means business when it comes to its two-wheelers. In terms of performance, there isn’t really much to write home about when it comes to the Django. However, its styling is truly unique, with no other scooter in the market sporting this kind of design. In Japan, Peugeot has released a limited edition Bordeaux edition of the Django 125 and 150, of which only 20 units each will ever be released.

The Peugeot Django Bordeaux edition is set apart by its special saddle finished in red. This shade of red is supposedly inspired by the red wine from Bordeaux, France. Making this deep red upholstery really stand out, the rest of the scooter is finished in a sleek, gloss black with chrome accents running across the body of the scooter. Adding even more contrast are the retro-style alloy wheels finished in white. As for pricing, Peugeot has set the Django 125 Bordeaux at 451,000 Yen, or around $3,297 USD. Meanwhile, the more premium Django 150 Bordeaux retails for 478,500 Yen, which translates to $3,498 USD.

When it comes to specifications, nothing has been changed on the Django when compared to the standard-release models. The Django 125 is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a max output of 10.5 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the more premium Django 150 sports a 151cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine outputting 11.5 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. Both scooters weigh approximately 129 kilograms dry, and come with an 8.5-liter fuel tank.