Peugeot Motocycles Officially Enters The Philippines

In Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines, scooters and small-displacement motorcycles are the kings of the road. With its traffic-laden city streets, crowded city centers, and densely populated residential areas, getting around by way of scooter is the most practical for a good number of folks.

As more and more enticing scooter offerings enter the market, the consumer is now more conscious of things like style, performance, and build quality, than ever before. In the Philippines in particular, brands like Vespa, and even Lambretta, have grown in popularity among the scooter-riding community, especially among those with the extra money to burn, or those turning to the two-wheeled lifestyle as a leisure activity. To add to the growing number of premium scooter brands in the country, French manufacturer Peugeot Motocycles has now opened its doors in the Philippine market.

The folks behind the launch of Peugeot in the Philippines are the same folks that brought in the likes of CFMoto and MV Agusta to the local market, Motostrada. I was invited to the official launch of Peugeot, wherein the first model to be offered in the local market was showcased: the Django 150. Impressively decked out in all the features that make up a premium maxi-scooter, the Django takes things a step further by injecting unique and recognizable retro charm into the mix. It's unique enough not be mistaken as some other Euro scoot, and boasts a rather hefty build, translating to a surprisingly comfortable seating position.

It packs a 150cc electronic-fuel-injection, single-cylinder engine, and delivers an impressive amount of grunt with 11 horsepower on tap. Furthermore, it comes equipped with ABS as standard, as well as your scooter essentials such as LED lights, a large storage compartment, and comfortable seating for two. As for pricing, Peugeot Motocycles Philippines has pegged the Django's starting price at P199,000, or the equivalent of $3,540 USD.