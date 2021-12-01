The Philippines has long been a production hub for many automotive and motorcycle companies. Although not as big as India, Indonesia, and Thailand, several OEMs have relied on the Philippines to provide cheap labor. This has resulted in brands like KTM, Kawasaki, and CFMoto being able to retail their motorcycles at competitive price points.

While there are several small, homegrown manufacturers in the Southeast Asian country, all of them have focused on the affordable, entry-level segment, and consist mostly of rebadged, made-in-China bikes. Lycan, however, seeks to set itself apart. The all-Filipino startup looks to produce big bikes loaded with cutting-edge technology as early as 2022. For reference, in the Philippines, big bikes refer to premium two-wheelers, generally with displacements larger than 400cc, as there’s a rule wherein only bikes with engine displacements of 400cc and up are allowed to use the freeway.

That being said, Lycan doesn’t just want to offer freeway access to its clientele. It also wants to elevate its user experience by offering highly personalized engagement with individual users. To do this, Lycan is integrating numerous artificial intelligence systems onto the bike in order to monitor several data points concerning the overall health of the bike, the riding style of the owner, as well as the capability to learn new functions. While the company has yet to elaborate on all of these, it will certainly be interesting to see the extent of the AI sophistication on these upcoming models.

Once out on the market, Lycan will be adopting a made-to-order approach, wherein interested buyers can log onto an online configurator and design their dream bike based on two available templates. There will be two models to choose from in the form of the G6 and Challenger 1. The G6 takes the form of a sporty, modern cruiser, while the Challenger 1 looks like a futuristic sportbike with a hint of cafe racer styling. Via the configurator, would-be buyers will be able to tailor fit their motorcycle to their liking, as well as add accessories and custom parts and paint.

Once the design has been completed and approved, the bikes will be assembled completely in-house. The exact engine configuration for Lycan’s bikes has yet to be finalized, however, it’s certain that the company will not yet be using electric powertrains, as these have yet to hit the mainstream in the Philippines. As such, we can expect to see engine sizes ranging from around 400cc to 650cc, of course, in order to grant freeway access in the premium segment. Apart from launching motorcycles, Lycan also seeks to develop smart helmets capable of integrating with the bike’s AI systems.