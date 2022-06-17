Peugeot Motocycles Releases Limited Edition Django 125 Eversion ABS+

Peugeot Motocycles claims to be one of the oldest scooter manufacturers out there. Although not as popular as the likes of Vespa, it does have a long history of producing commuter-focused scooters. As sort of a throwback to its models of decades past, Peugeot has launched the Django series, a neo-retro range of commuter scooters.

Peugeot’s Django scooters are unique in terms of styling, in a sense that they combine classic styling cues similar to what used to be the norm in the ‘60s, with modern safety and tech features. The scooter’s proportions are a lot bigger, too, hinting at added practicality and performance. In Japan, the Django comes in three flavors—50cc, 125cc, and 150cc. Furthermore, a special-edition variant in the form of the Django 125 Eversion ABS + has been launched, and it comes with a slew of accessories, and is limited to just 50 examples.

Adding to the Django’s neo-retro appeal is a slew of bolt-on accessories such as a short windscreen and a back rest positioned behind the passenger seat. An nifty Legend keychain is also thrown in for a touch of nostalgia. All these features carry an additional value of around 56,100 Yen. Furthermore, what sets the Eversion apart from the standard Django is its colorway. There are two color options available for the Eversion—Dragon Red and Deep Ocean Blue—both of which feature a sleek two-tone design which incorporates white elements for an elegant finish.

As for availability, the Django Eversion ABS + will be produced in extremely limited quantities, with only 25 of each color being brought into this world. That makes a total of just 50 Peugeot Django Eversion ABS + scooters exclusive to the Japanese market. Fully decked out, the scooter retails for 440,000 Yen. The scooters are now available across Peugeot Motocycles dealerships across Japan.