Indian-owned French scooter manufacturer Peugeot Motocycles has been in the market for quite some time now. Unfortunately, the sale of its models has been limited mainly to Europe, so folks in the U.S., Asia, and other parts of the world may have never seen a modern-day Peugeot scooter in the metal. The brand has quite a few impressive models geared specifically for commuting duty, one of which is the Django Shadow.

The Peugeot Django Shadow received a major facelift in 2020, and featured a retro-inspired scooter design that looked like something in between Lambretta and Vespa styling. For the 2022 model-year, the Django Shadow gets yet another refresh with a sleek and stealthy Adventure Green colorway, flaunting a completely matte finish with some subtle, blacked-out accents.

The Peugeot Django Shadow is available in two versions: 50cc and 125cc. For starters, the tiny 50cc variant gets a 3.5-horsepower single-cylinder engine capped at 45 kilometers per hour, or 28 miles per hour. It presents itself as a viable alternative for car drivers looking to get around in the city a lot more easily, as it can be ridden with standard car license holders. Peugeot claims an impressive 1.9 liters per 100 kilometers which roughly translates to around 120 miles to the gallon. Equipped with a 2.2 gallon tank, the Django Shadow 50 offers pretty impressive range.

Meanwhile, the 125cc version boasts a bit more than just a bigger engine. It gets ABS as standard on the front wheel, too. With more than twice the power output of the 50cc version at 11 horsepower, the Django Shadow 125 can hit a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour (56 miles per hour). It does, however, require a class B license in order to be operated on public roads.

Regardless of engine configuration, the Peugeot Django Shadow presents itself as a practical little runabout. It getsa lockable glove compartment and a bag hook integrated onto the front apron. A low 770-millimeter seat height makes it accessible for all types of riders, while a rubber-matted floorboard ensures a solid perch for you to place your feet. A long, two-piece saddle not only gives the Django Shadow a classy, retro look, but also suggests that it's capable of comfortable seating for two.

As for pricing and availability, the Django Shadow 50 retails for 2,905 Euros, or the equivalent of $3,137 USD. Meanwhile the 125cc version will set you back 3,455 Euros, or $3,731 USD.