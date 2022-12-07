Italy’s Palacongressi Rimini – IEG Expo hosted the 2022 FIM Awards Ceremony on December 3, 2022. With the riders swapping out their race leathers for tuxedos and ball gowns, the presenting quartet of James Toseland, Barbara Pedrotti, Amy Reynolds, and Matt Roberts kicked the festivities in full swing. Newly re-elected FIM President Jorge Viegas presided over the event, which honored the very best in world championship motorcycle racing.

As previously noted, the FIM recognized Ducati’s Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia for his maiden MotoGP championship as well as Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez and GASGAS Aspar Team’s Izan Guevara for their Moto2 and Moto3 titles (respectively). The organization also awarded Aruba.it Duacti’s Alvaro Bautista for his first Superbike World Championship crown while Ten Kate Racing Yamaha’s Dominique Aegerter took home World Supersport (WorldSSP) honors and Arco Motor University Team’s Alvaro Diaz left with the World Supersport 300 (WorldSSP300) medal.

Aside from the road racing winners, FIM Motocross Commission Director Antonio Alia recognized FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Champion Marc-Reiner Schmidt, FIM Women's Motocross World Champion Nancy van de Ven, and FIM WSX World Supercross Champion Ken Roczen.

Late in the evening, Sam Sunderland bore the fruits of his FIM World Rally-Raid World Championship while Toni Bou hoisted yet another FIM TrialGP World Champion medal. Even retired MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi joined the fun by collecting the FIM Special Prize.

“Once again the FIM Awards has been a truly amazing moment for the entire motorcycling community, the FIM family, and all our 2022 FIM World Champions,” stated Viegas. “Rimini has proved itself to be a great host and has delivered a highly successful edition of this important event when it comes to promoting our magnificent sport to the wider World. Congratulations to our new and returning champions and everyone who has made tonight happen.”

The full winner's list follows below: