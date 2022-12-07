Italy’s Palacongressi Rimini – IEG Expo hosted the 2022 FIM Awards Ceremony on December 3, 2022. With the riders swapping out their race leathers for tuxedos and ball gowns, the presenting quartet of James Toseland, Barbara Pedrotti, Amy Reynolds, and Matt Roberts kicked the festivities in full swing. Newly re-elected FIM President Jorge Viegas presided over the event, which honored the very best in world championship motorcycle racing.
As previously noted, the FIM recognized Ducati’s Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia for his maiden MotoGP championship as well as Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez and GASGAS Aspar Team’s Izan Guevara for their Moto2 and Moto3 titles (respectively). The organization also awarded Aruba.it Duacti’s Alvaro Bautista for his first Superbike World Championship crown while Ten Kate Racing Yamaha’s Dominique Aegerter took home World Supersport (WorldSSP) honors and Arco Motor University Team’s Alvaro Diaz left with the World Supersport 300 (WorldSSP300) medal.
Aside from the road racing winners, FIM Motocross Commission Director Antonio Alia recognized FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Champion Marc-Reiner Schmidt, FIM Women's Motocross World Champion Nancy van de Ven, and FIM WSX World Supercross Champion Ken Roczen.
Late in the evening, Sam Sunderland bore the fruits of his FIM World Rally-Raid World Championship while Toni Bou hoisted yet another FIM TrialGP World Champion medal. Even retired MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi joined the fun by collecting the FIM Special Prize.
“Once again the FIM Awards has been a truly amazing moment for the entire motorcycling community, the FIM family, and all our 2022 FIM World Champions,” stated Viegas. “Rimini has proved itself to be a great host and has delivered a highly successful edition of this important event when it comes to promoting our magnificent sport to the wider World. Congratulations to our new and returning champions and everyone who has made tonight happen.”
The full winner's list follows below:
- FIM Women in Motorcycling Trophy – Women's European Cup (Italy)
- FIM Environmental Trophy – Escuderia Castelo Branco - First training for enduro kids (Portugal)
- FIM Trophy for the Future – Yamaha bLU cRU Project
- FIM Road Safety Trophy – Edustrada – PNES Project (Italy).
- FIM Sidecar Rider World Champion – Todd Ellis
- FIM Sidecar Passenger World Champion – Emmanuelle Clément
- FIM Supersport World Champion – Dominique Aegerter
- FIM Moto3 Grand Prix World Champion – Izan Guevara
- FIM Moto2 Grand Prix World Champion – Augusto Fernandez.
- FIM 85cc Junior Motocross World Champion – Gyan Doensen
- FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Champion – Marc-Reiner Schmidt
- FIM Women's Motocross World Champion – Nancy van de Ven
- FIM WSX World Supercross Champion – Ken Roczen.
- FIM Trial3 World Champion – Harry Hemingway
- FIM Trial2 World Champion – Sondre Haga
- FIM Women's Trial World Champion – Emma Bristow
- FIM X-Trial World Champion – Toni Bou.
- FIM Youth Enduro World Champion – Harry Edmondson
- FIM SuperEnduro World Champion – Billy Bolt
- FIM Women's Enduro World Champion – Jane Daniels
- FIM E2 Enduro World Champion – Wil Ruprecht
- FIM E1 Enduro World Champion – Andrea Verona
- FIM Speedway Youth World Champion – SGP3 – Mikkel Andersen
- FIM Long Track World Champion – Mathieu Trésarrieu
- FIM Ice Speedway World Champion – Martin Haarahiltunen
- FIM Women's Trial des Nations and FIM Trial des Nations – Spain
- FIM International Six Days' Enduro Women's World Trophy
- FIM International Six Days' Enduro World Trophy – Great Britain
- FIM Speedway of Nations – SoN – Australia
- FIM Motocross of Nations – USA
- FIM Special Prize – Valentino Rossi
- FIM World Rally-Raid World Champion – Sam Sunderland
- FIM TrialGP World Champion – Toni Bou
- FIM EnduroGP World Champion – Andrea Verona
- FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Champion – Bartosz Zmarzlik
- MXGP Motocross World Champion – Tim Gajser
- FIM Superbike World Champion – Alvaro Bautista
- FIM MotoGP Grand Prix World Champion – Francesco Bagnaia
