The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) will celebrate an action-packed year with the 2022 FIM Awards Ceremony in Rimini, Italy, on December 3, 2022. The event will bring together World Champions from FIM-sanctioned race series, with MotoGP and Superbike World Championship (WSBK) titleholders headlining the proceedings.

This season, Ducati returned to the top of MotoGP’s premier class. Casey Stoner captured the Bologna brand's first Rider’s Championship in 2007, but Ducati waited 15 years before Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia reclaimed the title for the Factory team in 2022. While Bagnaia entered the 2022 season as the title-favorite, several crashes dropped him down the standings by mid-season.

Nevertheless, Pecco erased a 91-point deficit to hoist the 2022 MotoGP crown at the final round in Valencia, Spain. Alongside the premier class champ, Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez and GASGAS Aspar Team’s Izan Guevara will receive awards for winning the Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships, respectively.

On the WSBK side, Ducati remains the belle of the ball, with Alvaro Bautista clinching the OEM’s first Superbike title since 2011. Unlike Baganaia, Bautista stood atop the standings for the majority of the season. Despite epic battles with Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea and Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the Spanish rider snatched his first WSBK crown by a comfortable margin.

Within the WSBK ranks, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha’s Dominique Aegerter will receive his second consecutive gold medal for his back-to-back World Supersport (WorldSSP) titles while Arco Motor University Team’s Alvaro Diaz takes home top honors for the World Supersport 300 (WorldSSP300) class.

The newly-elected FIM President Jorge Viegas will join in the festivities with organizers introducing new awards such as the Women in Motorcycle Trophy, FIM Environmental Trophy, FIM Family Trophy, FIM Trophy for The Future, FIM Road Safety Trophy, and FIM Touring World Challenge.

Racing fans can watch the 2022 FIM Awards Ceremony live on the FIM’s Facebook page at 4 pm EST on December 3, 2022.