Many moto aficionados and fashionistas may not see the connection between Japanese OEM Kawasaki and German apparel brand Adidas, but the stylistic ties go back further than most believe. According to the Adidas website, “the very first ZX design was inspired by Kawasaki back in [1984].” While the ZX500 sneaker drew from Team Green’s sportbike lineup, the two companies only fortify their relationship with the release of the Adidas ZX22 KAWASAKI sneaker.

Arriving on the heels of Kawasaki and Adidas’ joint sneaker drop in April, 2022, the ZX22 only builds on the collaborative partnership. The original, dual-model release featured the Adidas ZX 8000 in a retro Kawasaki ZX-7R-inspired colorway, while the ZX 5K BOOST aptly skewed toward the modern Ninja H2 R.

The Adidas ZX22 KAWASAKI continues that contemporary bias with a Silver Metallic/Core Black color scheme. The obligatory green details add pops of color to the shoe’s tongue, heel, and BOOST midsole.

A rubber outsole cradles the plush BOOST cushioning while a textile lining wraps the user’s foot. Adidas utilizes 50 percent recycled content (produced from cutting scraps and post-consumer household waste) to create 25 percent of the sneaker’s synthetic upper. That upper isn’t just environmentally friendly, though. Riders will applaud the safety-oriented reflective treatment on the Adidas Tri-Stripe pattern and heel inserts.

In Japan, the Adidas ZX22 KAWASAKI retail for ¥20,900 (tax included). Fortunately, unlike the original ZX 5K BOOST KAWASAKI and ZX 8000 KAWASAKI release, the ZX22 isn’t a Japan exclusive. For U.S. customers, the Ninja-themed footwear commands a $150 MSRP.

With chunky sneakers currently trending in fashion circles and moto-inspired leather wear making a comeback, there’s no better time for Adidas and Kawasaki to link up once again. If the ZX22 moniker hints at any future partnership opportunities, hopefully, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer and German apparel brand continue to release ZX-branded sneaker collabs in 2023.