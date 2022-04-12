Kawasaki And Adidas Release New Ninja-Inspired Sneakers

It goes without saying that motorcycling is more than just a mode of transportation or a hobby. It’s a lifestyle. People in the world of motorcycling are among the most passionate in the world, and it’s pretty easy to see why. Several lifestyle products which go well beyond the utility of motorcycles are plentiful, and they allow us diehard aficionados to let the world know that we are passionate about motorbikes.

These lifestyle products come in all shapes and forms, and are available for nearly all motorcycle manufacturers out there. If you’re a Kawasaki fan, though, chances are your favorite color is green, and you don’t mind being covered in it from head to toe. If that’s the case, then these new sneakers are perfect for you. On April 11, 2022, Kawasaki Motors Japan announced a collaboration with Adidas on two new sneakers called the ZX 5K BOOST KAWASAKI and the ZX 8000 KAWASAKI. The sneakers fall under the Adidas Originals collection.

At the moment, the new kicks are available only in Japan. However, it’s only a matter of time until these kicks make their way all across the globe. The price? Well, they’re surprisingly not too expensive. The ZX 5K BOOST KAWASAKI retails for JPY 22,000, or the equivalent of around $176 USD. Meanwhile, the ZX 8000 KAWASAKI retails for JPY 16,500, or approximately $132 USD. All that being said, it won’t be surprising if the value of these sneakers soars once it makes its way to other markets.

In terms of styling, there’s nothing subtle about these two sneakers. Just like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX range of superbikes, the ZX Sneakers are designed to look fast and loud. They’re designed after the Kawasaki design philosophy and color palette, so they’re very, very green. The ZX 5K BOOST KAWASAKI sneaker features a black base with several bright green accents. The Ninja logo is also displayed prominently on the toe box. Of the two, it’s certainly the more subdued in terms of style, but there’s no denying that it’s a Kawasaki pair of sneakers.

Meanwhile, the ZX 8000 KAWASAKI promises to offer a soft, supple, and comfortable experience thanks to Kangaroo leather. In terms of styling, it’s extremely modern, and resembles something you’d get out of a cereal box. It’s definitely a lot more youthful and vibrant than the ZX 5K BOOST, as it gets several white and blue accents, as well as a boldly embroidered Ninja logo on the side.

At this point, it’s probably worth mentioning that these sneakers aren’t meant to be worn while riding your Kawasaki ZX-10R. There’s no mention anywhere of them being CE-rated or designed to protect your feet while on your beloved two-wheeler. That said, if you happen to cop these kicks, you’re probably better off wearing them when you’re not on your motorcycle.