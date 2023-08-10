On August 10, 2023, Kawasaki Japan announced the upcoming introduction of the 2024 Ninja ZX-25R SE. Considering that the bike received a significant update for the 2023 model year, it’s probably not surprising that this update consists of a new color option for 2024. Depending on the aesthetic preferences of riders, though, it could certainly draw some riders in. Let’s take a look.

Engine

As released in Japan, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R SE is powered by a liquid-cooled, 249cc inline four-cylinder engine that makes a claimed 46.9 horsepower at 15,500 rpm. This engine is a high-revving screamer of a four-cylinder mill, and it can rev to over 17,000 rpm.

Suspension, Brakes, and Other Features

The suspension consists of a Showa Separate Function Fork – Big Piston (SFF-BP) unit up front, along with a horizontal back link rear suspension. The front brake gets a radially mounted front caliper. Additional features include a trellis frame design, an up and down quick shifter with auto blipper, traction control, power modes, a center ram air system, LED lighting, and a 4.3-inch full color TFT display.

The more powerful engine, LED lighting, upgraded Showa suspension, and TFT dash are features that were all introduced for the 2023 model year, and first came out in Japan in April 2023. Meanwhile, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is scheduled for release on September 15, 2023, for the Japanese market.

Colors and Design

While the existing lime green and ebony Kawasaki Racing Team livery will continue to be available for the 2024 model year, Kawasaki’s new two-tone color scheme for the 2024 Ninja ZX-25R SE is a slightly more understated Metallic Phantom Silver x Ebony scheme with slate blue accents.

The finish appears to be matte in the official studio photos. The visible part of the trellis frame is black, as are the mirrors, alloy wheels, seat, handlebars and grips, and the exhaust cover. The Kawasaki logo on the tank is also black. The predominant color in this design is matte silver, with a small black slash on the side fairing that has a white ZX-25R decal positioned in its center. Additional slate blue accents peek out at various points on the fairing, and the usual Kawasaki Ninja logo is present low down on the side of the belly, picked out in that same slate blue.

Design is ultimately subjective, but this color scheme appears well-balanced, with the silver, black, and blue all harmonizing to create a unified design. In some cases, when there’s too much of a single color without contrast to break it up, a design can feel unbalanced—but that’s not the case here at all.

Pricing and Availability

The MSRP for the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R SE in Japan starts at ¥‎ 962,500, which is about $6,662 as of August 10, 2023. That pricing includes Japan’s standard consumption tax. Additional accessories are available from the factory for additional charges. This bike is scheduled for release in Japan on September 15, 2023.

Given the popularity of the ZX-25R so far in the markets in which it’s been released, the 2024 bikes should be just around the corner in other Asian markets as well. As for whether they can expect to see this new colorway, that’s another matter. Manufacturers, including Kawasaki, sometimes bring new colors to multiple markets—and sometimes choose to keep them exclusive to one market or another. If this color scheme stays a Japan-only option, it wouldn’t be the first time something like that has happened.

In any case, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as new bikes continue to roll out for 2024.