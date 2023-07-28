Following the incredibly successful debut of the brand-new Ninja ZX-4RR, Kawasaki UK has announced the forthcoming launch of an exclusive racing event called the Kawasaki British Superteen Championship. This one-make series will be integrated into the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship calendar, providing young riders with an exceptional opportunity to showcase their skills at the finest circuits across the UK.

The recently introduced Kawasaki British Superteen category will be accessible to riders aged between 15 and 20 years old. Spanning eight double-header rounds, the championship will take place at the UK's premier circuits, with a noteworthy inclusion of a planned World Superbike support race. In this series, all riders will compete on identical machinery, ensuring an exhilarating spectacle for onlookers at the tracks.

The four-cylinder 400cc supersport machine's high-revving engine provides an ideal platform for young riders to enhance their skills within the realm of the world's most fiercely competitive domestic championship. The ultimate victor of the 2024 Superteen class Championship will be awarded a brand-new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R road bike as the grand prize.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing and Racing Department at Kawasaki UK, said in the British Superbike’s press statement, “As soon as we saw this model on the production plan, we knew it was destined for the race track! To have the BSB Championship promoter MSVR on board and enabling us to have a class entirely devoted to this bike is fantastic!

Kawasaki Team Green Technical Partner, MSS Performance, will be responsible for constructing every race bike participating in the championship. Additionally, they will provide racers with two distinct package options tailored to accommodate varying budgets. With the aim of ensuring fairness and competitiveness, the package prices will commence at a price point below £12,000 (approximately $15,559 USD) plus VAT, making it an accessible choice for those eager to venture into racing.

On July 20, 2023, the series was officially inaugurated at Brands Hatch. The event showcased the debut of the first-ever Ninja ZX-4RR in the UK, which had been meticulously built to meet race specifications. Throughout the weekend, the race bike was on display in the Pit Lane, allowing enthusiasts and spectators to admire its features up close. To facilitate potential participation in the Championship for the upcoming season, representatives from both Kawasaki UK and MSS Performance were present at the event.