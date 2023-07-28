In August 2022, Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350 in the global market, releasing what can be considered the brand’s most versatile and approachable model yet. Built atop the same platform as the Meteor and Classic 350, the Hunter did away with the cruiser ergonomics, and offered a more neutral riding position. This means that the Hunter is equally at home commuting in the city, or tearing it up on a twisty mountain road.

That being said, it seems that Royal Enfield’s formula has worked, as the Hunter 350 has proved to be a smash hit in the global market. In less than a year, Royal Enfield has managed to sell a total of 200,000 Hunter 350s all over the world. It took just seven months for Royal Enfield to cross the 100,000 units sold mark for the Hunter, and less than five months more to hit yet another 100,000, hinting that demand for this lightweight retro-style roadster is not slowing down anytime soon.

In a press release by Royal Enfield, it was announced that the Hunter 350 was enjoying rapid growth in the Indian market, as well as in other key markets around Asia Pacific including Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, and Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, the bike has also seen notable success in South American countries like Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico, as well as in European markets like Germany, Italy, France, and the UK. Moving forward, Royal Enfield plans to produce the Hunter 350 in its facility in Brazil, to further keep up with demand in South America.

For those unaware, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the latest addition to Royal Enfield’s 350cc model range. As mentioned earlier, it adopts a more universal design rather than a cruiser platform like its other siblings. It’s powered by a 349cc, air and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine delivering 20 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 19 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm.