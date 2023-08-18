Peugeot Django 150 Eversion Gets New Two-Tone Red Colorway In Japan

Peugeot may be familiar to most of you as a French car manufacturer. However, as it would turn out, there are also two-wheelers made by a company of the same name. Not in any way affiliated with the automotive brand, Peugeot Motocycles was once owned by India’s Mahindra & Mahindra, but has since been acquired fully by German company Mutares in February 2023.

These days, Peugeot’s motorcycles are all urban-focused machines with small to mid-sized engines. I’ve had the chance to test one of the brand’s popular scooters, the Django 150, a rather popular choice among retro scooter enthusiasts here in the Philippines, as well as in other markets where Peugeot Motocycles operates. That being said, over in Japan, Peugeot has just launched a new iteration of the Django series called the Eversion. Here, it features a unique colorway setting itself apart from the rest of the Django lineup.

The Peugeot Django 150 Eversion employs a unique two-tone colorway prominently finished in Dragon Red. White accents on top give the scooter a retro charm, while the red paint at the bottom enhances its elegance, giving it an illusion of size. White-painted wheels finish off the look, providing a contrast with the red bodywork. Last but not least, the red and white elements are separated by a chrome-plated garnish further giving the scooter a more premium aesthetic.

On the tech and performance side of the story, Peugeot incorporates a respectable amount of features on the Django 150. It’s powered by a 151cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a max output of 11.6 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, and a max torque rating of 7.8 pound-feet at 6,000 rpm. The scooter receives a combo of digital and analog elements as its instrument cluster, as well as a handy charger to power up your devices. Of course, in true scooter fashion, it doesn’t miss out on ample storage space under the seat, as well as on the front apron.

It’s important to note that as of this writing, the Peugeot Django 150 Eversion is a limited-release model exclusively sold in the Japanese market. It commands a price of 462,000 Yen, translating to approximately $3,174 USD.