New Yamaha Y15ZR Is Ready To Hit Malaysian Roads

The Asian market is home to some very unique motorcycles that the western world has never seen. Designed for maximum utility and practicality, underbone motorcycles, as they’re called, rule the streets of the majority of Asian cities alongside scooters and small-displacement commuter motorcycles. Nearly all major motorbike brands in Asia have their own iteration of the underbone motorbike, with Yamaha’s Y15ZR being very popular in Malaysia.

To add some spice to this popular commuter, Yamaha has just released a new Special Edition version of the Y15ZR exclusive to the Malaysian market. Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, the Malaysian arm of the Japanese brand, bestows the limited edition bike with a striking colorway and upgraded bodywork to set it apart from the standard model. Diving into the specifics, the Y15ZR Special Edition is sold in a dark blue colorway with black and red accents further adding to the bike’s sporty appeal. The bike’s bodywork is also slightly different, featuring a more aerodynamic lower fairing for a sportier aesthetic.

On the technology side of the equation, the Yamaha Y15ZR Special Edition relies on the same robust underpinnings as the regular model. It’s powered by a 150cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that’s been in use for more than a decade now. With a single-overhead cam configuration, it churns out a decent 15 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 14.4 Newton-meters (10 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm. Suspension hardware consists of standard telescopic forks up front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The sporty commuter rolls on 17-inch wheels front and back.

As for pricing and availability, the new Yamaha Y15ZR is available across Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealerships starting August 15, 2023. It’s priced at RM 9,498, or the equivalent of about $2,052 USD. Yamaha is also throwing in a free safety disc lock for added security free of charge. This accessory would otherwise cost RM 100, or about $22 USD. For reference, the regular Y15ZR retails for RM 8,998, or about $1,944 USD.