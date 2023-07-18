From July 22 through 24, 2022, five-time enduro world champion Iván Cervantes took on the 38th annual Baja España Aragón on board a specially prepped Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro. Together, racer and machine took the win in the Trail category, finishing over one entire hour ahead of his nearest competitor.

That’s why, on July 18, 2023, Triumph pulled the covers off two new bikes that it’s created in honor of that momentous occasion. The 2024 Tiger 900 Rally Aragón Edition and the Tiger 900 GT Aragón Edition both offer bold new graphics and performance upgrades over their standard counterparts, in addition to paying homage to such an impressive performance. Both bikes will be offered for one year only before they disappear into the history books.

First, let’s talk about the 2024 Tiger 900 Rally Aragón Edition. On the outside, it gets a colorway reminiscent of Cervantes’ competition bike from 2022. Dominant colors are Matte Phantom Black, Matte Graphite, and Crystal White. It also features accents in Racing Yellow, along with Triumph Tiger and Aragón Edition decals. A two-tone seat design is also a new feature on this machine.

In addition to the graphics, the Rally Aragón Edition also gets special Showa forks that Triumph says “[are] tuned for even greater off-road performance,” although it doesn’t give specific details on that tuning. It also gets fuel tank protection bars, while both the Rally Aragón Edition and the GT Aragón Edition also get engine protection bars, as well.

The GT Aragón Edition features a Diablo Red, Matte Phantom Black, and Crystal White colorway, along with the Triumph Tiger and Aragón Edition graphics also found on the Rally Edition. The GT Edition also gets fully adjustable 1.8-inch upside down Marzocchi cartridge forks with an electronically adjustable rear suspension unit.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and availability will vary by geographic region. In the US, the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragón Edition will be available toward the end of July, at an MSRP of $16,995. Meanwhile, the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragón Edition will also be available toward the end of July, at an MSRP of $16,495.

In Canada, both bikes will also begin rolling into dealerships toward the end of July. The Tiger 900 Rally Aragón Edition will start at $19,795 CAD, while the Tiger 900 GT Aragón Edition will start at $18,895 CAD.