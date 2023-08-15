At the end of July 2023, Triumph Motorcycles started posting its new video series on YouTube. Concentrating on the elements of its ground-up motocross bike project, the project features Ricky Carmichael, Bobby Hewitt, Dave Arnold, Ivan Tedesco, Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall, and Vincent Bereni discussing development on camera.

While the first video focused on the aluminum chassis design, the video posted on August 15, 2023, is all about the new engine. A launch date for this bike has yet to be publicly announced, so it’s not terribly surprising that Triumph is keeping things like power, torque, and other details close to its chest for the time being. So, although we do get more of a look at the engine than has previously been available, it still doesn’t tell us very much.

Still, one important insight that Ricky Carmichael shares is that the power this engine makes is strong throughout the rev range. Where other engines might be stronger at the low end or the top end, according to Carmichael and the rest of the team, the power delivery is fairly consistent throughout in this case.

Gallery: Triumph Motocross Engine Reveal

3 Photos

In their opinion, that makes it a strong choice for riders of all skill levels—from beginners to experts. One other point that Vincent Bereni raises is that this engine also works beautifully with the chassis that Triumph has built for it to fit into. After all, if you have a powerful engine and a weak chassis, that won’t do a whole lot for riders of any experience level. Balance—as in two-wheeled life in general—is key.

At the end of the video, Carmichael notes that the next step is going to be for him to get out and ride the completed bike. Triumph plans to post the next video in its Vision to Reality motocross bike development series on September 5, 2023, when we can expect to see Carmichael taking it out for a spin.

How far will he send it? That remains to be seen at this point, but we look forward to both seeing and hearing what the new bike is like in the next couple of weeks.

Are you looking forward to the bikes that come out of the Triumph Motorcycles motocross project? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.