Ever since Triumph unveiled its motocross and enduro project in July, 2021, the company has remained tight-lipped on its progress. We may have seen Ricky Carmichael sending it on the heavily-revised 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200, but we have yet to see the motocross legend aboard a proper Triumph dirt bike. While details are still scant, Motocross Action Magazine ran into The GOAT at the second Anaheim round of the 2022 Supercross season.

The 12-time champion may be a fixture in the SX paddock, but Charmichael wasn’t the only Triumph rep in attendance. Triumph Global Racing Manager Jeremy Appleton and the firm’s Off-Road program lead Ian Kimber were also taking in the sights and sounds of the Supercross event. However, Appleton and Kimber weren’t visiting just to poke around the pits, they had more official business with Supercross organizer Feld Entertainment Inc. and the American Motorcycle Association (AMA).

The two Triumph representatives didn’t shy away from confirming such a meeting, with Appleton noting that, “(Triumph) needs a presence (in AMA Supercross).” Of course, entering any long-established race series as a complete newcomer to the category is a daunting task for most manufacturers, but Hinckley seems up to the task.

Triumph’s recent scouting outing should also help the development team understand the current supercross landscape including the likes of KTM, Kawasaki, Gas Gas, Yamaha, Husqvarna, Honda, and Suzuki. With Ricky Carmichael in the saddle, the team should also be able to leverage the 7-time AMA Motocross 450 and 5-time AMA Supercross 450 champ’s invaluable knowledge and feedback.

Unfortunately, neither Carmichael, Appleton, nor Kimber was able to provide an ETA for the brand’s upcoming motocross and enduro lineup. For now, we’ll have to hold our horses and hope that Triumph unleashes its new steeds soon.