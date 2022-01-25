After two 250SX East championships and a ten-year run with Yamaha, New York-native Justin Barcia switched to the Gas Gas Factory Racing Team in 2021. At the opening round of the 2021 season in Houston, Texas, Bam Bam exploded out of the gate, capturing his maiden win on the Gas Gas MC 450F. With consistent results, the number 51 finished in fourth-place last season, and he hasn’t missed a beat in 2022, retaining his fourth-place position after three rounds.

To celebrate the Supercross and Motocross rider’s immediate impact within the new team, Gas Gas has released the 2022 MC 450F Troy Lee Designs Edition. Based on the standard Gas Gas motocrosser, the TLD trim adds more than Red Bull decals, Troy Lee Designs factory racing seat, and Barcia’s 51 number plate to the package.

Gallery: 2022 Gas Gas MC 450F Troy Lee Designs Edition

5 Photos

Gas Gas cranks the suspension up a notch with fully-adjustable, 48mm WP Xact fork and linkage-assisted WP Xact rear shock. The new setup yields 12.2 inches of fore travel and 11.8 inches of aft travel. CNC-machined factory aluminum hubs mated to D.I.D DirtStar rims helps the new suspension soak up big-air landing, while the Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires provide more than enough grip on the berms.

A Gas Gas Factory starting device helps riders win the holeshot, but the titanium Akrapovič muffler cuts weight and delivers more power throughout the race. At only 235 pounds and pumping out 63 horsepower, the MC 450F TLD rips through the whoops but a Brembo braking system ensures that the rider remains in control. Just in case, Gas Gas includes a front brake disc guard, a lighweight composite skid plate, and a frame protection kit.

Of course, it can’t be a rider replica without factory bling and the red anodized triple clamps, Neken tapered handlebars, and gold chain certainly turns heads. The 2022 Gas Gas MC 450F Troy Lee Designs Edition will hit dealers in February, but the brand hasn’t announced an MSRP just yet.