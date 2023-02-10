African E-Mobility Company REM To Celebrate 50 Million Kilometers Traveled

In a similar fashion as to how scooters and small-displacement commuters are the lifeblood of mobility in the Asian and European markets, the same is true in Africa. Multiple countries in the continent rely heavily on motorcycles for mobility. For example, in Rwanda, there are more than 27 million motorcycles on the road, of which around 80 percent are used as motorcycle taxis.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, motorcycle taxis are a relatively new mobility concept which started in Asia and Africa, wherein just like a car, a motorcycle can be booked—either hailed from the side of the road or through an app—and ridden as a passenger at the back. Naturally, in heavily congested cities, this is one of the quickest, most efficient, albeit sometimes dangerous way to get around. That being said, in Rwanda, there are an estimated 21 million motorcycle taxis in operation.

This is largely thanks to the accessibility of motorcycles in the area, as it's really easy for individuals to apply for loans for small-capacity two-wheelers. In fact, in some instances, the entire application process takes no longer than two hours, and folks can ride home on their new bikes right then and there. On top of that, the massive cost savings electrification brings to the table is sure to entice even more people to get on two wheels.

Rwanda Electric Motors (REM), one of the biggest players in the electric motorcycle game in Africa, has recently announced that through its fleet of electric motorcycle taxis, it close to covering a total of 50 million kilometers, or around 31 million miles. In total, the company has 300 electric motorcycles in operation since 2019, all of which used by motorcycle taxi riders. To put this into perspective, REM explained that the total distance covered by its fleet of electric two-wheelers is equivalent to traveling around the Earth's equator more than 1,200 times.

From a cost perspective alone, it's clear to see why REM's electric motorbikes are so popular. Its most popular model, the EMB2000, can provide a range of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) out of its dual battery setup. All it takes is three minutes to swap out the battery packs for freshly charged ones, and have the bike back on the road to pick up passengers or deliver packages. On top of that, taxi operators need not worry about the cost of refueling and periodic maintenance, further adding to the bucket of savings on a daily basis.

As for the electric mobility industry in Africa as a whole, the success of REM is just the start. An article from CleanTechnica explains that the continent is expecting a massive boom in the coming years, as more and more companies enter the e-mobility market. This isn't just for electric motorbikes, either, as three-wheelers are becoming more popular too, thanks to their added utility. The mass transportation sector has also been exploring projects such as electric buses.