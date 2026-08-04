VinFast’s Cars Got Roasted. Will Its Scooters Save The Brand?

VinFast has officially launched its electric scooters in the Philippines, adding another major Southeast Asian market to its rapidly expanding two-wheeler map. We already covered these same machines when they launched in Indonesia back in May, but their arrival in yet another scooter-heavy country makes the company’s strategy much clearer.

Sure, VinFast may be best known for its electric cars, but its smaller and cheaper vehicles could end up carrying the entire brand.

The Philippine lineup consists of the Evo, Feliz II, and Viper, with prices starting at the equivalent of roughly $1,100 when buyers choose the battery-subscription option. Depending on the model and battery configuration, claimed range reaches about 93 miles, while top speed runs as high as 56 miles per hour. Those numbers won’t terrify a liter bike, but they’re more than enough for commuting, delivery work, and the daily chaos of dense city traffic.

VinFast Evo Electric Scooter Photo by: Vinfast

VinFast isn’t simply selling scooters, either. It’s building an ecosystem around battery subscriptions, swapping stations, servicing, and recurring fees. Philippine customers can pay monthly for each battery and purchase individual swaps when needed, while buyers who own their batteries won’t have access to the swapping network. It’s a clever setup because the scooter gets you through the door, but the batteries, dealerships, and infrastructure are what keep you inside the VinFast universe, effectively forcing you to give them more of your money.

And the inconvenient truth simply is that this strategy makes sense in price-sensitive markets like Southeast Asia, where scooters are basic transportation rather than weekend toys.

That being said, there’s also a potential US angle here. Small scooters, e-bikes, and compact electric two-wheelers are gaining traction among city residents, students, and delivery riders working for platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats. It’s still a niche market, but it’s expanding, particularly in places where parking costs more than groceries and driving three blocks requires emotional preparation.

VinFast Evo Electric Scooter Photo by: Vinfast

And this might be the pivot VinFast actually needs. Its electric cars entered the US carrying ambitious pricing and expectations, only to get pummeled by independent reviews criticizing their ride quality, software, refinement, and overall execution. Selling an unfamiliar electric SUV against Tesla, Toyota, Honda, and Ford is hard enough without reviewers asking why the suspension appears to be holding a personal grudge against everyone inside.

What do you think?

Affordable electric scooters offer VinFast a more realistic path. The company could target delivery fleets, college campuses, rental operators, and dense urban neighborhoods rather than attempting a nationwide retail rollout. A battery-swapping network would be far easier to manage inside a few concentrated cities, especially for delivery riders who can’t afford to sit around charging between lunch and dinner rushes.

VinFast’s scooters probably won’t conquer America overnight, and trying to launch them everywhere would be a fabulous way to set more money on fire. But a focused US rollout could introduce the brand through useful, affordable products instead of expensive cars that still need polishing. VinFast wanted its SUVs to make it a global powerhouse. But its cheapest vehicles may end up doing the heavy lifting instead.

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