Harley-Davidson Is Probably Going to Build That Awesome Cafe Racer Concept

Get hyped, because it looks like Harley-Davidson is actually going to bring its RMCR (Revolution Max Cafe Racer) concept to production. No, seriously!

The concept, which was just that, i.e., a concept, according to Harley, was shown off a few months ago, and not to too much fanfare from the Motor Co. However, the bike quickly went viral, and everyone and their mother began talking about it. From social media posts of the RMCR getting revved to a bajillion, to stories about how it was exactly the shot in the arm Harley needed, to news post after news post just detailing its creation, the motorcycle was everywhere.

Then, a month or so after its quasi-public debut, rumors started leaking that Harley-Davidson had seen such a great outpouring of want from the public that the company was seriously thinking about putting it into production. Everyone quickly crossed their fingers, hoping it'd come true. Another shoe then dropped that put it in a better position to become reality: Harley was moving the Revolution Max engine production back to the United States. Fingers became ever-more squeezed.

Now, there's a new development. Harley just filed a trademark application for the RMCR, indicating that it very well could be heading to production. Moreover, the company also filed another trademark application for what appears to be an offshoot of the RMCR platform. How does a flat tracker sound in addition to a cafe racer?

According to trademark applications first dug up by Motorcycle's Dennis Chung, the Milwaukee brand has filed applications for the RMCR and a motorcycle called the RMXR.

"What we do know is that both names have connections to prototypes Harley-Davidson showcased when it first announced the Revolution Max platform, and in design filings submitted to the various intellectual property agencies," states Motorcycle, adding, "Along with the Pan America and the since-cancelled Bronx, Harley-Davidson showed off both a café racer and a flat track-inspired motorcycle."

The RMCR name came back when the bike debuted earlier this year, much to everyone's surprise. But the RMXR is one from the history books, as Harley has used the XR notation to denote its flat-track-inspired models in prior eras. However, utilizing the RMCR's platform, including the Revolution Max engine, makes a bunch of sense, as it would do what Indian failed to do with the FTR, and that's spread the cost of R&D and the production around some more, and make it financially easier to swallow than just one bespoke model. So in the RM lineup, you'd have the Pan America, the RMCR, and the RMXR, which, if you're Harley trying to make a financial comeback, is smart.

What do you think?

Plus, with the FTR now gone, there's a hole in the market. It's a small hole, as the FTR never truly captured the market, but it's a hole nonetheless.

If I were a betting man, and I'm not—I once was given $200 to gamble with on a company retreat and just pocketed the cash because I'm a broke writer—I'd say we're likely to see Harley make a big splash with these later this year. Possibly at this year's EICMA show. It wouldn't just be a big splash within the industry event itself, but also line up with the company's 'Back to the Bricks' business plan that new CEO Artie Starrs put forth earlier this year, too. So I'd mark my calendars and keep those fingers and toes and eyes crossed, but maybe not as tightly anymore, as it's looking more and more likely they're really real.

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