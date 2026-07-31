Rieju’s New Automatic Cruiser Is Spanish In Name And Chinese Underneath

The motorcycle industry has discovered a wonderfully efficient way to launch new models: find an existing Chinese motorcycle, adjust it for the target market, stick a familiar badge on the tank, then write several paragraphs about heritage and freedom. Rieju is the latest European name to use this recipe, and its new Coaster 407 brings an automatic transmission, a V-twin engine, and a generous splash of Mediterranean romance to the party.

For those unfamiliar, Rieju is a legit Spanish motorcycle manufacturer based in Figueres, Catalonia, known mostly for its dirtbikes. The company dates back to 1934 and has built much of its modern reputation around smaller-displacement off-road and enduro motorcycles. The Coaster, however, represents a very different kind of expansion. It’s a low-slung middleweight cruiser aimed at riders who want the look and sound of a V-twin without dealing with a clutch lever.

Underneath the Costa Brava-inspired branding, the Coaster reportedly traces its origins to the Marshal Yes 418, a Chinese motorcycle adapted by Rieju for the European market. Rieju’s own announcement doesn’t identify the factory or manufacturing partner, instead describing the bike as carrying the character of its Figueres-based manufacturer. That leaves the precise split between Chinese production and Spanish development somewhat fuzzy, which to be fair, is rather common for this type of arrangement.

Photo by: Rieju

Don't get me wrong, none of that automatically makes the Coaster a bad motorcycle. Established brands have been partnering with Chinese manufacturers for years because developing a new engine, chassis, and transmission from scratch is painfully expensive. Sourcing an existing platform lets a company enter a new segment faster, while concentrating its resources on tuning, homologation, distribution, warranty support, and making sure the badges don’t fall off during the press launch.

One thing's for sure, though, and it's that the Coaster’s specs make perfect sense for its intended audience. Its liquid-cooled 384.5cc V-twin produces 34.6 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 26.6 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. Power reaches the rear wheel through a six-speed AMT and belt drive. Riders can let the transmission handle everything automatically or select gears using paddles, all without a clutch lever getting involved. It seems identical in practice to Yamaha's AMT system.

It’s also pretty approachable for something styled to resemble a much larger cruiser. The seat sits just 690 mm off the ground, while dry weight is claimed at about 397 pounds. A 19-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel, and 61-inch wheelbase should give it the long, planted stance cruiser buyers expect. The equipment list includes Nissin brakes, ABS, traction control, keyless ignition, full LED lighting, and tubeless cast wheels. Not bad.

Photos by: Rieju Photos by: Rieju

What do you think?

But perhaps more importantly, the Coaster shows where the entry-level cruiser market is heading. Low seats and manageable engines already make cruisers attractive to newer riders. Adding an automatic transmission removes one more barrier, especially for commuters, returning riders, or anyone who simply doesn’t view clutch operation as a sacred ritual passed down by leather-vested elders.

So yes, the Rieju Coaster is Spanish, at least in branding, market positioning, and the company standing behind it. Its underlying motorcycle appears to come from China, just as an increasing number of European-branded machines now do. That isn’t a scandal. It’s modern motorcycle manufacturing, complete with international supply chains, strategic partnerships, and enough coastal lifestyle copy to make a 385cc cruiser sound like a villa overlooking the Mediterranean.

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