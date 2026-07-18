RMEF Is Auctioning Off A Harley-Davidson And An Old Harley Ford F-150 to Benefit Wildlife

Conservation groups are working overtime as of late. With attacks on our public lands, attacks on our forests and healthy ecosystems, attacks on things like the Roadless Rule, and attacks in the form of local and state governments handing over huge swaths to proposed AI data centers, these groups fighting the good fight are needed now more than ever. But fighting against these tidal forces necessitates money. Money for legal challenges and money for on-the-ground conservation work.

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) is one of those groups, which, while the name implies it's only concerned with restoring and conserving elk populations, also works across species, habitats, and ranges to help all our country's ecosystems. Elk just happen to be the focus, which has worked out, as elk populations are once again thriving, and with the help of the group, have even restored populations that nearly went extinct—hello, Tule elk.

But again, conservation work requires money to do so, which is why during the annual Big Game Days in Missoula, Montana, RMEF is set to auction off a host of awesome items, including some rad rifles, elk hunting experiences, paintings, bows, fishing trips, and one lot that caught my eye. Have you ever wanted a 2008 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide and matching 2008 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition? Well, now's your chance.

According to RMEF's auction page, "Bid on a two-piece Harley-Davidson package that pairs a 2008 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 105th Anniversary Edition with a 2008 Screamin Eagle Ultra Classic Electra Glide. This set brings the truck and the bike together in one bid, a matched pair built around a name that defines American road culture — and both vehicles come with rare provenance, donated by the former CEO of Harley-Davidson as one-owner machines."

The pairing remain artifacts of another time, as the two companies worked hand-in-hand for a while there in the early aughts. I still recall seeing Harley-Davidson F-150s for the first time on the streets and thinking, "Yo, what's up with that?" But the partnership continued for a while, and even today, Ford's current CEO, Jim Farley, remains on Harley-Davidson's board. The two, however, haven't done anything new in a while, so this set is a great chance to relive those times, while also supporting conservation work.

RMEF also states that the Screamin Eagle Ultra Classic Electra Glide is serial number 1 of 1,800, and that it and the F-150 were actually both once owned by Harley-Davidson's former CEO James Ziemer, and donated by the former executive.

What do you think?

The auction goes on to state that the F-150 shows "31,924 miles as of April 2, 2026, while the Harley has "4,340 miles as of April 2, 2026." Whoever wins the auction will have to handle pick up or delivery, and will need insurance for both vehicles upon acquiring them from RMEF. At the time of writing, the auction is up $22,500, but will likely go for a little bit more by the time it's over later this weekend. Hopefully, though, it goes for a lot more, as RMEF is doing great work in the backcountry, for public lands, and elk and other wildlife.

Here's the link if you want to bid yourself.

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