Honda’s Oddball 750 Lineup Just Got New Colors In Europe

Honda’s weird and wonderfully practical 750 family is heading into the 2027 model year with fresh paint, familiar mechanicals, and absolutely no interest in joining the horsepower arms race. The X-ADV, Forza 750, and NC750X have all been updated for Europe, although the word “updated” is doing some fairly heavy lifting here. The engines, gearboxes, and basic formulas carry over, while the color charts get most of the attention.

That means all three machines continue using Honda’s 745cc parallel-twin engine, a motor built around usable low-end torque, decent fuel economy, and the sort of relaxed power delivery that makes commuting less annoying. The X-ADV and Forza 750 remain DCT-only, while the NC750X can still be ordered with either Honda’s dual-clutch transmission or a conventional manual gearbox.

Photo by: Honda

It’s an odd family when you line everything up. The NC750X is a practical road bike with a storage compartment where the fuel tank would normally sit. The Forza 750 is a premium maxi-scooter that behaves more like a full-size motorcycle than a glorified urban appliance. Then there’s the X-ADV, which combines scooter practicality, adventure-bike styling, and just enough off-road theater to make a gravel driveway seem interesting.

For 2027, the X-ADV gets Mat Warm Ash Metallic, Pearl Deep Mud Gray, Grand Prix Red, and Mat Ballistic Black Metallic. The Forza 750 comes in Gunmetal Black Metallic, Mat Iridium Gray Metallic, and Mat Warm Ash Metallic. The NC750X receives Glint Wave Blue Metallic, Mat Deep Mud Gray, Earth Black, and Earth Khaki.

Photo by: Honda

Honda is also continuing to expand its use of recycled and biomass-derived plastics across the trio. Durabio first appeared on the Africa Twin’s windscreen in 2024 before spreading to finished exterior components on the X-ADV, Forza 750, and NC750X. Honda says the NC750X became the first motorcycle to use colored Durabio as a finished exterior body panel, which is the sort of sustainability fact that’s surprisingly more interesting than another matte gray paint option.

What do you think?

The lack of major mechanical changes probably won’t hurt sales. Honda says the X-ADV found more than 16,100 European buyers in 2025, making it the company’s best-selling on-off-road model in the region. The Forza 750 added more than 6,000 sales during the same year, while the NC750X has accumulated nearly 120,000 sales since arriving in 2012.

Photo by: Honda

So yeah, these are mostly new colors. But Honda’s strangest 750s continue selling because they’re comfortable, practical, efficient, and easy to use. Apparently, Europe doesn’t need every motorcycle to be loud, dramatic, or wildly overpowered. Sometimes buyers just want a trunk, an automatic gearbox, and a nice shade of gray.

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