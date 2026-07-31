Are You Thinking Of 300 Swapping Your Honda Grom? Watch This First

If you've been thinking about engine swapping your Honda Grom, but you've held off because you're not sure exactly what's involved, then Steady Garage might just have the video series for you. This is only the first episode, but they're doing an in-depth breakdown to take us all along on the journey of how they swap a CBR300 engine into a Grom.

For those playing along at home, that's a bump of over twice the displacement. They're using the Chimera Engineering CBR300 engine mount to facilitate this, but the cool thing that you'll see here is that it basically bolts right up to the existing frame.

What's especially great about this video is that they don't only do the normal thing of showing you a timelapse and then occasionally dropping in commentary. That's great if you already know what you're doing, but if you're trying to learn by watching someone else do a thing you've been thinking of doing on YouTube, then this is potentially a much more valuable video series for you.

What do you think?

See, the guys at Steady Garage specialize in exactly this type of thing, so they've done it a bunch before. And so, they're able to give you some advice on the small (but significant) details, such as where you might want to use anti-seize compound, or how you should evenly tighten and then torque down your hardware if you're going to attempt something like this. If you're somewhere toward the beginner end of the wrenching spectrum and you're not totally confident in how to approach things just yet, it's videos like this that are incredibly helpful in combating any potential sense of overwhelm.

This is just the first video in a planned series, where they're 300-swapping this Grom for a mystery client. To follow along, click through the video and maybe subscribe if you want to see how this build turns out, and you like detailed process explanations along with your custom build videos.

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